Overwatch 2 is getting a second beta this month featuring its new hero

DeAngelo Epps
By

After announcing a definite release date and the all-new hero Junker Queen, Overwatch 2 is ready for a second beta. According to its official Twitter page, Overwatch 2 is coming back to consoles and PC for an extended beta test on June 28 that will feature a new map and playable character.

#Overwatch2 Beta begins June 28

PC & Console
Junker Queen & a New Map
✋ Sign-Ups &amp; more details coming June 16 pic.twitter.com/XPJOhfeVjE

— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2022

Overwatch 2 first beta came and went in April and gained its fair share of praise and criticism. We at Digital Trends saw it as a return to glory, but one without any true new additions. At the time, we noted that it felt more like “Overwatch 1.5.”

It’s unlikely that Blizzard will offer anything big enough in the follow-up to change the initial takeaway from the first beta. However, with a new hero and map, it’ll be hard to resist for fans of the hero shooter.

Like the previous beta, those that want to participate have to sign up earlier and hope that they find an invite code to the festivities in their inbox before the beta begins. No specifics about signing up have been  announced as of yet, but it’s expected to mirror the first beta’s prerequisites.

The second Overwatch 2 beta begins on June 28. Players hoping to sign up will be waiting until Thursday, June 16 to find out how they can get in on the early action.

Those that don’t make it in this time shouldn’t fret too much. Overwatch 2‘s free-to-play player-vs-player mode is set to launch on October 4. That isn’t too much waiting time for anyone that gets left out.

