The best Overwatch skins, and how to get them

One of the most exciting parts about playing Overwatch is the ability to change up your character’s skins. Blizzard does a great job of giving us skins for characters that are fun, unique, and just generally cool. Picking a skin is subjective; not everyone is going to love or want the same skins. However, there are a few skins that people all agree are pretty darn cool. Although there are a lot of skins to choose from, there are a few that stand out as being the best.

Something worth remembering when shopping for skins is that almost every skin will be available during the Archives event. If you see a skin that you want but can’t seem to buy right now or we’re past the event, simply save up your coins for late March/early April to either purchase it or pray to get it in a loot box. The Archives event changes year to year, so be sure to keep an eye on when it happens next!

Ana – Snow Owl Skin

Ana’s careful eye is matched with her awesome Snow Owl skin. Her face is entirely hidden behind an owl mask, and the touch of detail by adding talons to her toes makes this one of the coolest skins possible. Not to mention how beautiful the sniper is with this outfit. You can feel the icy cold stare of death from a distance with this skin.

There are two ways to get this skin. The first is to wait for December, during the Winter Wonderland event. Because this skin is tied to the event, you’ll have a chance to either win it from loot boxes or purchase it with 3,000 coins. The other way to get this amazing skin is to wait for the Archives event to drop. Because this skin is a Legendary skin, it may be easier to buy it than to wait for it to show up in a loot box.

Ashe – Little Red

When checking out an Ashe skin, it’s important to also take a good look at B.O.B. Since both of these characters go together, it’s like you’re choosing two outfits per battle. But with Ashe’s Little Red Skin, picking which outfit works best for her is easy. Of course, Ashe plays Little Red, but the addition of B.O.B. as the big, bad wolf makes it worth checking out. Blizzard made sure to pay close attention to detail, even adding a tail to B.O.B. to ensure that we know he’s really a wolf (as if his big ears and big mouth weren’t enough to tell).

You can get your hands on this Legendary skin during the Anniversary event. You can either risk having to wait another year and hope to get it in a loot crate, or you can save up for the skin. This skin is relatively new, and during this past event, it cost 3,000 coins. Hopefully, the price will go down at least a little in 2021.

Doomfist- Swamp Monster

Doomfist is slowly becoming more popular, and with that comes his skins. His Swamp Monster skin, however, is one of the best Halloween skins the event has to offer. Doomfist is covered with scales, gills, seaweed, and other things from the ocean that can be unsettling. The coloring of this skin is also phenomenal, giving us a feeling of being underwater while running around on land. Seeing Doomfist in this skin running at you is both awesome and horrifying.

To get this Legendary skin, you’ll need to wait for the Halloween Terror event in October. Once the event comes up, you can either pray to get it from a Halloween loot box or purchase the skin for about 3,000 coins. It’s well worth the purchase even if you don’t frequently play as Doomfist.

D.Va – Waveracer

The D.Va Waveracer skin is a new addition from this past Summer Games event. Our beach-loving D.Va is ready to hit the surf with her mech anytime you are! The colors of this skin are a big draw, as it uses some of the best blues, purples, and pinks mixed together like a delicious summer drink. This skin was probably the most popular of the past event, and it helps that D.Va is one of the most popular characters in Overwatch.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait for either the Archives event or next year’s Summer Games event to pick this Legendary skin up. Although loot boxes during these events are always an option (along with some prayers), you can also purchase these skins for 3,000 coins for this summer-lovin’ skin.

Moira – Glam

The reason Moira’s Glam skin makes it to this list is because of its inspiration. Moira is known for her androgynous looks, and ever skin she has follows this idea. However, this skin is special because it’s inspired by David Bowie’s persona, Ziggy Stardust. The color of her face paint and her slicked-back hair reference the late musician, and can really bring excitement to every match.

Although this skin is categorized as Legendary, you’ll be able to pick it up at your convenience. Unlike a lot of other cool skins, this one is purchasable for 1,000 coins whenever is most convenient for you. Or you could wait and hope that you get it from a loot box.

Reinhardt – Coldhardt

Judging Reinhardt’s skins is incredibly difficult because every skin he has seems to be amazing. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a bad skin with him. However, out of all the skins he has, Coldhardt is one of the best Epic skins to get. The cracks in his armor show how cold he really is inside, and how cold-hearted his attacks against your defense will be.

Getting this Epic skin isn’t too difficult. The Halloween Terror event is one of the only times to get this skin. If you don’t get it from a Halloween box, you can purchase it during this event for 250 coins. The other way to get this icy-cool skin is to wait for the Archives event.

Sombra – Face Changer

Sombra’s Face Changer skin is, by far, one of the best skins the game has to offer. As the master of stealth attacks, Sombra manages to hide in the shadows or in plain sight. The face on her mask changes periodically, which makes it both unsettling and beautiful. The skin rotates between seven different masks, and each mask matches the color scheme of her outfit. The small details in this skin make it well worthwhile to pick up.

This Legendary skin was offered during this year’s Lunar New Year event. The only way to get it was to either win it in a loot box or purchase it for 3,000 coins. You’ll have to wait for the next Lunar New Year event to pick up this detailed and amazing Sombra skin. Or, again, wait for the Archives event in April.

Symmetra – Oasis

Symmetra has gone from a defensive character to offensive character in a short period of time. Although we miss her as a support character, it’s nice to see that she has some amazing skins for us to enjoy. She has a number of good ones, but Symmetra’s Oasis skin is one of the best. The gold, white, and blue all mix together well and make her stand out. However, these colors are popular on a lot of the Overwatch maps, which helps her keep from being seen right away. Also, her helmet is absolutely phenomenal.

The only way to get this skin is during the Overwatch Archives event. Like all other events, you can either wait and hope to get it from a loot box or you can purchase it during the event for 1,000 coins. Although this skin is a Legendary skin, the price isn’t as high because it’s been out for some time.

Tracer – Graffiti

Most of Tracer’s skins are all right, but her Graffiti skin is absolutely awesome. She’s dressed fairly casual, with the exception of the paint smears all over her legs. Her guns have been switched up a bit as well. In place of regular guns, she has paint cans attached to them. She also wears a gas mask, which is always an awesome look.

This is categorized as a Legendary skin, making it one of the tougher items to get from loot boxes. Additionally, this weapon is only available during the Overwatch Archives event. If you don’t want to run the risk of not getting this awesome skin from a loot box, you can purchase it during the Archives event for 1,000 coins.

Zenyatta – Cultist

Okay, so we’re a little biased toward the Halloween skins. However, Zenyatta’s Cultist skin is everything you could possibly want from a Lovecraftian nightmare. His face is created to remind us of Cthulhu, one of the best monsters of our nightmares. Paired with the chains around his waist and the eyes on his orbs, and you have a horrific skin that will make any Zenyatta player happy.

The only way to pick up this Legendary skin is through the Halloween Terror event. You can always wait and hope that a Halloween loot box will drop this skin for you, or you can go ahead and pay the 1,000 coins for the skin right away.

