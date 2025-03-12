 Skip to main content
Palworld is finally getting one of its most requested features this month

By
A palworld person sitting at a campfire in Palworld.
Pocketpair

You’ll finally be able to play Palworld with friends on other platforms later this month. Developer Pocket Pair announced the news on social media earlier today, along with a surprise discount for PlayStation 5 and Steam players — 25% off for a short time. Pocket Pair also hinted at “some little surprises” in the update, though the team didn’t give any clue as to what those might be.

Crossplay is easily one of the most requested features in Palworld since its release in early access in 2024. Fans of the game could only play with others on the same platform as themselves, but now anyone — including players on macOS — can join up to build massive bases, fight off the Syndicate, and take down that pesky Menasting.

The announcement was immediately met with a positive reception from fans, although details on exactly how the crossplay system will work isn’t clear. It’s thought that one player could turn their game from a singleplayer to a multiplayer experience, but their friends would have to start a new character under that specific save.

Three sheep-like Pals use guns in Palworld.
Pocketpair

Perhaps Pocket Pair will reveal more details about how the system will work. Long-time players don’t want to lose the progress they’ve established in single-player gameplay. World transfers for Pals is a feature Pocket Pair says will come later this year, and that could be the solution to maintaining progress.

This is just the first of several planned updates for this year. The Palworld roadmap hints at a lot more to come, including end-game content, a final boss, and even a Terraria crossover. The roadmap also includes interface and performance optimizations to help the game run that much better on weaker hardware.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more.
Rise of the Ronin is soon coming to Steam alongside big improvements
Rise of the Ronin Open World exploration.

Rise of the Ronin, the samurai-action-RPG from Team Ninja, is coming to Steam on March 10 alongside several marked improvements to performance and graphical fidelity. Initially released in March 2024, Rise of the Ronin has been a console exclusive until now. It's migration to Steam includes support for 8K resolution, ultra- and super ultrawide monitors, 120 frames per second, ray tracing, and much more.

The game is available now for preorder, and doing so will unlock in-game perks. These are the same bonuses offered with a PlayStation 5 pre-order, so don't worry if you already own the title; you aren't missing out on new content.

Smite 2 roles, explained
Key art for SMITE 2.

Smite 2 sticks to most of what made the first Smite so successful, including all of the basic gameplay mechanics and design philosophies the popular MOBA is best known for. However, this sequel has changed the way roles work, doing away with the original's class-based design in favor of a loose and flexible system that allows you to use any god in any role if you build and play them correctly. While there are still gods best suited for certain roles, the creativity this extra freedom allows can be very rewarding for new and returning players alike. Here's what you need to know about each role in Smite 2.
Solo
The Solo roster is comprised of characters designed for, well, the Solo lane. Because this is a 1v1 lane, your goal is to clear waves more quickly while also dealing as much damage to your opponent as possible. Because you need to equally be able to survive their incoming attacks, you'll generally want to focus on a Bruiser-style build, which consists of both offensive and defensive items. Counterbuilding is more important here than in nearly any other role, as you'll spend quite a lot of time engaged in a battle of attrition seeing who can force the other person out of the lane to score a few hits on a tower. Later in the game, you'll become a frontliner alongside the Support to help control the flow of teamfights.
Recommended god for newbies:
Chaac offers low cooldowns, solid lane clear, and a powerful area-of-effect ult that is easy to land and silences foes momentarily. He also has sustainability via an ability that self-heals.
Jungle
The Jungle role is among the hardest to master in Smite 2, as you'll spend your time rotating around the map and learning when you need to rush to the aid of your teammates. This is a job for those who enjoy playing as an assassin of sorts by ganking enemy players from each of the three lanes. However, it's not as easy as just being a killing machine because you'll also need to quickly and consistently farm jungle camps throughout the map while you plan to make those moves on out-of-position foes. If you aren't clearing camps (or have them stolen by the enemy Jungler), you'll fall behind in level and make things more difficult on your team. It can take quite some time to learn how to play Jungle effectively, but when you do, you can turn the tides of a match in mere moments.
Recommended god for newbies:
Thor offers an easy-to-hit stun and straightforward kit designed to deal huge damage. Additionally, his ultimate ability allows him to cover a lot of ground to catch unsuspecting opponents.
Middle
The Middle role is among the most important in a match of Conquest because the Middle lane is a central convergence spot for large team pushes. Your goal here is to clear your lane very quickly and keep your opponent pushed back to their tower as much as possible so that your team can use your lane as a way to cross back and forth to other lanes without much fear of repercussions. Winning the Middle lane can often be what leads your group to victory, as it will funnel both teams to the center of the map to engage in a large-scale battle that, if your team plays well, could result in a deicide (team wipe) for your foes. In the late-game, this is likely to give you a chance to take down their titan and wrap up the match.
Recommended god for newbies:
Kukulkan has excellent lane clearing capabilities, an attack that slows foes hit, and a very hard-hitting ultimate ability. His dash can also let him get in and out of engagements quickly.
Support
The Support role is exactly what it sounds like: supporting your team and setting them up for success. You'll begin matches in the Duo lane with your Carry, but as the match progresses and they're clearing the lane alone, you'll need to move around the map to assist others, too. Support gods tend to have abilities that lock enemies down or displace them so that your team can dish out massive damage. Depending on the god, though, you may also need to help via healing or bolstering your team with stat-boosting abilities. Your job as a Support isn't to earn the largest damage numbers at the end of a match, but you'll be every bit as important to your team's success as those who do.
Recommended god for newbies:
Khepri provides a lot of control opportunities via a stun and a grab, both of which are fairly easy to land. Plus, his ultimate ability can be used to save himself or another player from death.
Carry
The Carry role is designed to provide your team with a deadly damage dealer that can quite literally carry the team to victory in the late-game. Your goal is to begin in Duo lane with a Support and work diligently at scoring a few early kills while farming your lane. In most cases, you won't be majorly powerful in that early part of the match, but your damage will begin to ramp up rapidly after you've built 3-4 items, allowing you to spring into action in later teamfights and rapidly destroy your opponents. All of this damage will help you take down objectives quickly as well, making you a vital component of your team's strategy beginning around the 15-20 minute mark and beyond as they work hand-in-hand with you to shred through anything in your path.
Recommended god for newbies:
Cupid can provide support for himself and others via healing, has a dash for quick escapes, and can dish out solid auto-attack damage. His wide area-of-effect ultimate ability can even slow enemies down for big damage opportunities.

2024 gaming report card: How did PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo fare?
Living room with Microsoft Xbox Series X (L) and Sony PlayStation 5 home video game consoles alongside a television and soundbar.

After a long and busy 12 months, 2024 is officially in the books. Players have a few weeks to rest before the video game release calendar picks up in February with a barrage of major releases. That's a problem for next month, though. Until then, we've still got some time to reflect on what was a rollercoaster year for the gaming industry, full of surprise hits, total flops, and surprising no shows.

At the center of all that was the three pillars of mainstream gaming: Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. While their power may be waning in the age of portable PCs like the Steam Deck, these platform holders are still the watercooler conversation starters whose every move generates buzz. This year, all three companies found themselves in a strange spot. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the awkward midpoint of their lifespans, while the Nintendo Switch was left to tread water after its much anticipated successor was pushed out of 2024. All three would have to get creative if they were going to end the year strong.

