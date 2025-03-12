Palworld is finally getting one of its most requested features this month

You’ll finally be able to play Palworld with friends on other platforms later this month. Developer Pocket Pair announced the news on social media earlier today, along with a surprise discount for PlayStation 5 and Steam players — 25% off for a short time. Pocket Pair also hinted at “some little surprises” in the update, though the team didn’t give any clue as to what those might be.
Crossplay is easily one of the most requested features in Palworld since its release in early access in 2024. Fans of the game could only play with others on the same platform as themselves, but now anyone — including players on macOS — can join up to build massive bases, fight off the Syndicate, and take down that pesky Menasting.
The announcement was immediately met with a positive reception from fans, although details on exactly how the crossplay system will work isn’t clear. It’s thought that one player could turn their game from a singleplayer to a multiplayer experience, but their friends would have to start a new character under that specific save.
Perhaps Pocket Pair will reveal more details about how the system will work. Long-time players don’t want to lose the progress they’ve established in single-player gameplay. World transfers for Pals is a feature Pocket Pair says will come later this year, and that could be the solution to maintaining progress.
This is just the first of several planned updates for this year. The Palworld roadmap hints at a lot more to come, including end-game content, a final boss, and even a Terraria crossover. The roadmap also includes interface and performance optimizations to help the game run that much better on weaker hardware.