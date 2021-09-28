A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out now, which shares some fresh details on the upcoming action RPG. The biggest revelation is that the game adds a new type of monster called “Noble Pokémon,” which already looks particularly menacing.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new game that completely upends the standard Pokémon formula. It tosses out turn-based fighting for a more active, real-time battle system. The new, three-minute trailer shares some new details about how the game will play, which makes it look quite a bit like Monster Hunter.

Noble Pokémon are giant new creatures that trainers will fight on their adventure. The trailer shows off a brand new Pokémon named Cleavor, a rock/bug type monster with axes for hands. The trailer shows a character tossing balls at it to erode its giant, yellow health bar. Noble Pokémon seem like they’ll be some of the game’s more high-level hunts.

The trailer gives an in-depth look at some of the game’s customization options. Players can pop over to Jubilife Village to craft items, buy clothing, rearrange their Pokémon box (which seems to be called a Pasture here), and take photos with their Pokémon. A handful of catchable Pokémon can be spotted in the Pasture, including Snorlax, Abra, Psyduck, Floatzel, and Stunky.

The trailer gives another quick look at Pokémon riding, which plays a big role in the game. We see a trainer using a flute to summon a mountable Pokémon. A quick montage features an especially fun moment where a player leaps out of the water while riding on a fish and tosses a Pokéball to catch a monster sitting on a rock.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28 for Nintendo Switch.

