  1. Gaming

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces terrifying ‘Noble’ Pokémon

By

A new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is out now, which shares some fresh details on the upcoming action RPG. The biggest revelation is that the game adds a new type of monster called “Noble Pokémon,” which already looks particularly menacing.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new game that completely upends the standard Pokémon formula. It tosses out turn-based fighting for a more active, real-time battle system. The new, three-minute trailer shares some new details about how the game will play, which makes it look quite a bit like Monster Hunter.

Cleavor stands tall in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Noble Pokémon are giant new creatures that trainers will fight on their adventure. The trailer shows off a brand new Pokémon named Cleavor, a rock/bug type monster with axes for hands. The trailer shows a character tossing balls at it to erode its giant, yellow health bar. Noble Pokémon seem like they’ll be some of the game’s more high-level hunts.

The trailer gives an in-depth look at some of the game’s customization options. Players can pop over to Jubilife Village to craft items, buy clothing, rearrange their Pokémon box (which seems to be called a Pasture here), and take photos with their Pokémon. A handful of catchable Pokémon can be spotted in the Pasture, including Snorlax, Abra, Psyduck, Floatzel, and Stunky.

The trailer gives another quick look at Pokémon riding, which plays a big role in the game. We see a trainer using a flute to summon a mountable Pokémon. A quick montage features an especially fun moment where a player leaps out of the water while riding on a fish and tosses a Pokéball to catch a monster sitting on a rock.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28 for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

WhatsApp’s biggest restriction might finally be lifted soon

WhatsApp multi-device support image laptop, display, tablet

Animal Crossing N64 should be Nintendo’s next remake

Dōbutsu no Mori (Animal Forest) for the Nintendo 64 vs. Animal Crossing image composite.

2022 Rivian R1T first drive review: The first EV pickup sets a high bar

2022 rivian r1t review front three quarter view

Yamaha’s $100 TW-E3B true wireless earbuds are its smallest yet

Woman wearing Yamaha's TW-E3B true wireless earbuds.

Ikea’s new Symfonisk Table Lamp speaker lets you mix and match lampshades

Ikea Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker (gen 2).

The best self-emptying robot vacuums

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI.

‘Hey Skullcandy’ is the newest hands-free voice assistant

Skullcandy Grind Fuel true wireless earbuds with SkullIQ technology.

How to save on a Disney+ subscription today

disney plus free subscription trial psa 5 768x768

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: What to expect

Best Cyber Monday Deals 2020

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for September 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best cheap home security camera deals for September 2021: Arlo, Nest, Ring, EZVIZ

Arlo Pro 2 Cheap Home Security Camera

Best cheap Amazon Echo deals for September 2021

Best cheap Kindle deals and sales for September 2021

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van