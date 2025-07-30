 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s latest expansion just dropped, with extra controversy

By
Moltres and Zapdos cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Nintendo

Pokémon TCG Pocket’s latest expansion just dropped, and it brings brand-new cards, even more Pokémon, and a pretty serious slip-up with regard to copyright law. Dubbed Wisdom of Sea and Sky, the expansion offers two different packs to pull from: a Ho-Oh themed pack, and a Lugia-themed pack. The controversy stems from illustrations; after datamining, fans pointed out that the Ho-Oh EX and the Lugia EX card art were seemingly plagiarized.

The original artist @lanjiujiu shared a post on X, and it’s easy to see the similarities even at a glance. Although this isn’t proof that assets were stolen (and Lanjiujiu made a statement asserting that), it was enough to raise eyebrows — and enough for Pokémon TCG Pocket to pull the art in favor of placeholders.

？。？？？？？？ https://t.co/RpaBHRfW1h pic.twitter.com/e5ggVtnD7Q

— 昼时歌 (@lanjiujiu) July 29, 2025

The team released a statement addressing the concerns just after midnight this morning. “After internal review, we discovered that the card production team provided incorrect reference materials as official documents to the illustrator commissioned to create these cards. As a result, both cards have been replaced with a temporary placeholder that the team is actively working to replace with new artwork as soon as it’s ready.”

We’d like to share an update about the upcoming expansion in #PokemonTCGPocket. pic.twitter.com/W2GdG8Wv5n

— Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) July 30, 2025

That said, the situation isn’t totally clear. There are indications that the original artwork was a commission from the Pokémon Company, in which case it likely already owns the art. Another consideration is that the legal terms of use stipulate the Pokémon Company potentially has the right to use fan art without notifying the original creator.

Recommended Videos

The legal statement reads, “Distribution in any form and any channels now known or in the future of derivative works based on the copyrighted property trademarks, service marks, trade names and other proprietary property (Fan Art) of The Pokémon Company International, Inc., its affiliates and licensors (Pokémon) constitutes a royalty-free, non-exclusive, irrevocable, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license from the Fan Art’s creator to Pokémon to use, transmit, copy, modify, and display Fan Art (and its derivatives) for any purpose. No further consideration or compensation of any kind will be given for any Fan Art.”

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO Max, and more

In other words, feel free to enjoy the game and its expansions, but be aware that any art you share might one day be used without credit to you.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is ditching its most hated feature
A beginning card collection.

The long-awaited trade function in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been the source of controversy since its implementation, but now the developers say one of its most annoying features will be going the way of Kabutops: extinct.

In a post shared on the official Pokémon forums, the developers state that "trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards" for the necessary currency. Rather than relying on trade tokens, trades will now use shinedust for three- and four-diamond and one-star rarity trades.

Read more
The best Triumphant Light cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Triumphant Light pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

In celebration of Pokémon Day, Pokémon TCG Pocket players have a brand new booster set named Triumphant Light that is already crumbling the old meta. It has delivered a slew of new and exciting Pokémon cards to play with that will serve you well in battle.

With a total of 96 cards to receive or craft, it's hard to figure out which will be the best for winning battles. Luckily, we're here to help, so if you're ready to leave behind the Space-Time Smackdown boosters and jump into the new set, here are the best Triumphant Light cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Best cards from Triumphant Light in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Arceus ex

Read more
Trading digital Pokémon TCG Pocket cards is a risky but lucrative business
Trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

After Pokémon TCG Pocket released its controversial trading feature, an odd sort of "black market" has arisen around some of the rarer cards. Some players have started to sell the digital cards on eBay, charging anywhere from $5 to $10 per card. Yes, it's a definite violation of the games' terms and conditions, but the real-money trades are difficult to prove and present little financial risk to the seller  — but don't think it's an easy to line your pockets.

The initial release of the trading mechanic was met with backlash from players. Developer Creatures, Inc promised changes to the way the system works, but provided few details regarding how or when those changes would take place — and while there are restrictions on how trading works, those restrictions haven't stopped players from finding workarounds.

Read more