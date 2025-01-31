How to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Table of Contents Table of Contents Trading rules in Pokémon TCG Pocket How to start a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket How to respond to a trade

The ability to trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally here, but there are many caveats to know about before you jump into it. With the update that brought you the Space-Time Smackdown card set also comes the ability to trade cards with your friends.

Difficulty Easy Duration 5 minutes What You Need A friend

Although trading may seem simple at first, there are a lot of rules to it that make it a lot more complicated than it needs to be. So if your friend has a super rare card that you want and you're ready to make an offer, here's how to trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Trading rules in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Before we get into the exact details on making a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you must know about the general rules. There are a few of them that may hinder your ability to trade, so it's important to know about them before you strike a deal.

You can only trade cards of the same rarity.

Making a trade requires one Stamina use. You gain one Stamina every 24 hours, or you can purchase them with Trade Hourglasses or Poké Gold.

If you want to trade rare cards (anything three diamonds or higher) you'll need Trade Tokens. You can get Trade Tokens from rare card duplicates.

Trades must be completed one card at a time.

If you're trading a card with a flair, the other person must also trade a card with flair.

The only cards you cannot trade are one two star or higher in rarity.

How to start a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket

If you're the player initiating the trading process, this is how you can start the trade.

Step 1: Head to the Social Hub and select the Trade button. Make sure you have enough Stamina to trade, and press the next Trade button.

Step 2: Choose which of your friends you'd like to trade with. Then select which of your cards you'd like to offer up.

Step 3: Now you must wait for your friend to respond to the trade. Wait until you get the "Trade response received" message to continue.

Step 4: Check out your friend's trader offer and when you're ready, choose to either accept or deny the offer.

How to respond to a trade

If you're the player responding to your friend's trade, this is how you complete it.

Step 1: Go to the Trade menu and wait until you get the trade offer notification.

Step 2: See if the trade offer is to your liking and decide to either continue the trade or reject it.

Step 3: Pick the card from your collection you'd like to trade.

Step 4: Wait for your friend to approve or reject the trade. If if is approved, you'll see a message on the Trade menu telling you the Trade was successful. If successful, select the Trade button to accept the new card.