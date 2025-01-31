 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket

By
Trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

The ability to trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally here, but there are many caveats to know about before you jump into it. With the update that brought you the Space-Time Smackdown card set also comes the ability to trade cards with your friends.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A friend

Although trading may seem simple at first, there are a lot of rules to it that make it a lot more complicated than it needs to be. So if your friend has a super rare card that you want and you're ready to make an offer, here's how to trade cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

Trading rules in Pokémon TCG Pocket

Before we get into the exact details on making a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you must know about the general rules. There are a few of them that may hinder your ability to trade, so it's important to know about them before you strike a deal.

  • You can only trade cards of the same rarity.
  • Making a trade requires one Stamina use. You gain one Stamina every 24 hours, or you can purchase them with Trade Hourglasses or Poké Gold.
  • If you want to trade rare cards (anything three diamonds or higher) you'll need Trade Tokens. You can get Trade Tokens from rare card duplicates.
  • Trades must be completed one card at a time.
  • If you're trading a card with a flair, the other person must also trade a card with flair.
  • The only cards you cannot trade are one two star or higher in rarity.
Starting a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

How to start a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket

If you're the player initiating the trading process, this is how you can start the trade.

Step 1: Head to the Social Hub and select the Trade button. Make sure you have enough Stamina to trade, and press the next Trade button.

Step 2: Choose which of your friends you'd like to trade with. Then select which of your cards you'd like to offer up.

Related

Step 3: Now you must wait for your friend to respond to the trade. Wait until you get the "Trade response received" message to continue.

Step 4: Check out your friend's trader offer and when you're ready, choose to either accept or deny the offer.

Responding to a trade in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
The Pokemon Company

How to respond to a trade

If you're the player responding to your friend's trade, this is how you complete it.

Step 1: Go to the Trade menu and wait until you get the trade offer notification.

Step 2: See if the trade offer is to your liking and decide to either continue the trade or reject it.

Step 3: Pick the card from your collection you'd like to trade.

Step 4: Wait for your friend to approve or reject the trade. If if is approved, you'll see a message on the Trade menu telling you the Trade was successful. If successful, select the Trade button to accept the new card.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka Pettigrew
Anyka is a new writer for Digital Trends covering gaming across a spectrum of genres. While she adores anything from the…
How to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6
Soldiers near a train in Black Ops 6.

We can give you all the best Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 tips and tricks in the world, but they won't help much if you're encountering cheaters. Call of Duty has been a cross-platform game for years now, and there's always been issues with PC players having advantages over those on consoles. That could be through cheats, or because they have an edge using keyboard and mouse over a controller. It's never fun to lose due to your platform, especially in Ranked or hit Prestige. If you want to level the playingfield and exclude PC players, here's how to disable crossplay in Black Ops 6,

Read more
How to change your avatar on PS5
PS5 and DualSense art.

Online platforms tend to offer us a wide variety of customizable features to show off our personality. If you have a PlayStation 5, one of these features is avatars, which serve as a profile picture for others to see when looking at your profile. Since there are so many available, and many more can be earned through various means, you can probably find a way to sport an avatar from one of your favorite games so that people get to know you a bit better even at a glance. Here's how to change your PS5 avatar.

Read more
Ninja Gaiden 2 Black reminds me just how much games have changed
Ryu faces a boss in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

I still vividly remember Ninja Gaiden 2’s launch in 2008 even though I never played it. It may be hard to imagine now, but back in the 2000s, Team Ninja’s hack-and-slash series was briefly on the Mount Rushmore of action games (depending on who you talked to). It was praised for its stylish hyperviolence and its extreme challenge, earning Team Ninja the kind of loyal following from action aficionados that FromSoftware would begin to amass as the 2010s rolled around. Its star quickly faded in 2012 after the divisive Ninja Gaiden 3, but I still remember the series as a pillar of the early Xbox age.

It was those decades of memories that buzzed around me as I downloaded Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a surprise remake revealed and released during this week’s Xbox Developer Direct. After admiring the series from afar for such a long time, I’d finally get to see what made Ninja Gaiden such a foundation action series. Instead, I spent my first hour with it scratching my head. This is the game people made such a big fuss about?

Read more