With Pokémon Sword and Shield set to launch next month on the Nintendo Switch, trainers will still have plenty of content to keep them occupied until then. To celebrate the spookiest time of the year, Niantic has announced a series of spine-tingling Halloween events in Pokémon Go, including the introduction of new Pokémon, double rewards, and new seasonal items, as well as a slew of adorable pocket monsters dressed in costumes.

From at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Friday, October 17, until 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Friday, November 1, players participating in tier five raids will have the chance to snag Darkrai. This seasonal event will also offer the opportunity to capture the Forbidden Pokémon, called Spiritbomb, by completing a few different Special Research tasks.

Of course, it would not be a Halloween event without costumes and candy. Any Pokémon you transfer, catch, or hatch will reward you with double candy. This year’s Halloween event will also feature several iconic Pokémon dressing up as other Pokémon (no, we are not kidding).

Four of the most iconic Pokémon from the Kanto region are expected to be dressing up and celebrating the holiday. Bulbasaur will be dressed in Shedninja costumes, Charmander will be sporting Cubone costumes, Squirtle will be equipped with a Yamask hat, and Pikachu will be dressed up as Mimikyu. The development team also confirmed that Shiny versions of these Pokémon would also be up for grabs.

Niantic also confirmed that more dark and ghost-type Pokémon will be spawning in the wild during the duration of this year’s Halloween event. So if you’re looking to add a Gastly or Litwickto your collection or complete the Pokédex, this would be the perfect time to do so.

The following shadow Pokémon will also be added into the game at the start of this year’s Halloween event: Beedrill, Cacnea, Duskull, Electabuzz, Kakuna, Lapras, Magmar, Mareep, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, and Weedle. Lastly, the style shop will add some seasonal-themed items, including a Litwick hat and Zubat bag available for purchase. Niantic confirmed that these additions would be added permanently into the game going forward.

