As the first pair of mainline entries to land on a home console, Pokémon Sword and Shield will usher in a new era for the worldwide sensation later this year on Nintendo Switch. Sword and Shield represent the eighth generation of Pokémon. With that comes many new Pokémon to add to your Pokédex, a new region to explore, and much more. While a launch date hasn’t been revealed, we know Pokémon Sword and Shield will hit stores in late 2019. In the meantime, let’s breakdown everything we know so far about Sword and Shield.

Starters

Like all mainline duos in the series, Sword and Shield will let you choose between three Pokémon as your starter. Sword and Shield will, of course, make this early decision super tough for you. All three starters are quite adorable.

Sobble : The water starter. Sobble is a sad little lizard that looks as if it cannot believe The Pokémon Company chose it to be one of the starters.

: The water starter. Sobble is a sad little lizard that looks as if it cannot believe The Pokémon Company chose it to be one of the starters. Grookey : The grass starter. Grookey is a chimp-like Pokémon with a perpetually curious personality.

: The grass starter. Grookey is a chimp-like Pokémon with a perpetually curious personality. Scorbunny: The fire starter. Scorbunny is an adorable rabbit that is always on the move thanks to its endless motor.

We don’t know much about the starters other than what they look like and their primary types. Secondary types, movesets, and evolutions have not been revealed.

New region: Galar

Sword and Shield, like all new mainline entries, will introduce a new region for Pokémon trainers to explore. In Sword and Shield, you’ll spend your days in the Galar region. It appears The Pokémon Company used the United Kingdom as inspiration.

The official description of the Galar region as told by The Pokémon Company: “An expansive region with diverse environments — an idyllic countryside, contemporary cities, thick forest, and craggy, snow-covered mountains. The people and the Pokemon who live there work together closely to develop the industries in the region. Fans will have the opportunity to visit various Gyms in the Galar region in their quest to become Champion.”

In the February Pokémon Direct, we saw roughly two minutes of footage showcasing the Galar region. Farm lands leak into small towns and woodlands break way to reveal large cities. The commercial city shown in Galar has a steampunk vibe with gears, pulleys, and other mechanisms prominently shown on the outsides of buildings. The design of the commercial areas harks back to the Industrial Revolution. There’s also a tall clock tower that could be a nod to London’s iconic Big Ben and another attraction resembling the London Eye.

As shown in the overhead view of Galar, the region is elongated and surrounded by water. It actually resembles the United Kingdom in shape, if you flipped the UK upside down.

Gameplay

Pokémon Sword and Shield will offer a traditional mainline RPG experience. While Let’s Go ditched random battles for a Pokémon Go-style catch minigame, random battles return in Sword and Shield. In the trailer, we see a Pikachu spawn from the tall grass, initiating the turn-based Pokémon battles you’ve known and loved for more than two decades. With the help of the Switch hardware, battle animations have more moving parts.

When walking through towns and other designed areas such as below ground railways, Sword and Shield‘s camera angle is a traditional third-person view. The camera follows behind your trainer, which gives Sword and Shield a more modern feel than the 3DS titles and even Let’s Go. You won’t always see the world from this angle, though. Walking around the overworld switches the camera angle to the isometric overhead view, similar to what we’ve become accustomed to over the years with the mainline franchise.

Overall, the exploration of the Galar region seems to let players get a closer look at the environments, which will undoubtedly make Sword and Shield feel larger in scope.

You’ll get to play as either a boy or girl. In the trailer, the gender you choose changes not just your attire but the backpack you carry. Though not confirmed, it’s assumed you’ll get to change your outfit throughout the adventure.

Sword and Shield also brings back traditional gym badge progression. The seventh generation, Sun and Moon, dropped gym badges in favor of Island Trials. The number of gyms in Sword and Shield hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s typically eight and then the Pokémon League where you battle the Elite Four. The trailer shows your character stepping into an arena that could very well be the spot for the Elite Four showdown.

New Pokémon

Pokémon Sword and Shield will bring the next major expansion of the Pokédex, starting with No. 810, which will either be Grookey, Sobble, or Scorbunny. The Pokémon Company hasn’t revealed any additional generation eight Pokémon, but we expect we’ll see some new critters during the June 5 Pokémon Direct ahead of E3.

For an idea of how many new Pokémon to expect, here’s a breakdown of each generation:

Gen 1: 151

151 Gen 2: 100

100 Gen 3: 135

135 Gen 4: 107

107 Gen 5: 156

156 Gen 6: 72

72 Gen 7: 88

88 Gen 8: ? (three confirmed)

As you can see, the number of new Pokémon per generation has varied wildly, ranging from 72 to 156. If generation eight comes in around the average, Galar will more than likely host somewhere in the neighborhood of 100 new Pokémon.

Like all generations, look for Pokémon Sword to have some Pokémon you cannot find in Pokémon Shield, and vice versa.

Legendaries

The Pokémon Company has made a habit of placing legendary Pokémon on the covers of each mainline game. With Sword and Shield, the key artwork isn’t as straightforward.

What does seem clear is that each of the two legendaries are wolves. The red shield logo could hint at a fire type legendary wolf, while the blue sword logo could suggest a water type wolf legendary.

But a symbol on a hill briefly shown in the trailer suggests it’s a little more complicated than that. Smoke appears to be exhaled from its nose and lightning bolts surround the smoke. Perhaps the Sword legendary Pokémon is a dual fire/electric type. If this is true, it’s somewhat strange that the Pokémon Sword logo is blue.

Hopefully The Pokémon Company officially reveals the legendary Pokémon during the June 5 Pokémon Direct.

Pokémon Home

During a press conference in May, The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Home, a cloud-based service for storing and transferring Pokémon. Pokémon Home is an upgraded version of the Nintendo 3DS’ Pokémon Bank and will work on smartphones and Switch. Using the app, you can transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go, Let’s Go, and Sword and Shield to Pokémon Home. Sword and Shield Pokémon, based on the diagram, cannot be transferred to any other game, but you will be able to send Pokémon from the Bank, Go, and Let’s Go to Sword and Shield.

A price for the service hasn’t been revealed (Pokémon Bank costs $5/year), but it will launch sometime in 2020.

Release date

Pokémon Sword and Shield doesn’t have a release date yet, but it will arrive in late 2019 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. A release date will likely be revealed during the June 5 Pokémon Direct, which is solely dedicated to Sword and Shield. If recent franchise trends continue, expect a mid-November launch, just in time for the holiday season.

Pre-orders and special editions

Pokémon Sword and Shield are available for pre-order now. No pre-order bonuses or special editions have been revealed so far. Nintendo released a special Let’s Go-themed Switch last year, and Sword and Shield feel like prime candidates for limited edition Switch hardware, too. Pokémon games rarely feature meaningful pre-order bonuses, but Nintendo has sold bundles that include both games in the past, such as this steelbook Sun and Moon bundle from Amazon. You can get $10 in credit if you pre-order Sword or Shield from Amazon.

