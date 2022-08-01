 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PS5 is losing an obscure multiplayer feature you didn’t know about

Jesse Lennox
By

Sony will be shutting down its Accolades feature on the PlayStation 5 in fall 2022 due to low engagement.

The PS5 launched in 2020 with a brand new UI and set of features. Some, such as the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, were highly advertised and marketed, while others were hidden in the system’s settings. As the console has been on the market for a number of years now, there have been many updates that have added new features fans have been requesting, such as VRR, gamelists, and 1440p support in the near future. One obscure multiplayer feature will be removed in a future update, however.

Accolades were introduced with the launch of the PS5, and were a way to recognize and reward other players met during online games by giving them badges. These badges included Helpful, Good Sport, and Welcoming. Any Accolades received could be displayed on your PSN profile to show others what kind of player others thought you were.

The Accolades feature screen on PS5.

If this feature sounds new to you, you’re not alone. Sony announced on its support page that Accolades will no longer be supported as of fall 2022, stating that it “hasn’t seen the level of usage we anticipated, so we are refocusing our efforts.” An exact date for the feature’s retirement wasn’t given, but they did expressly reveal the reason was due to low player engagement with the feature, so don’t be disappointing that you haven’t heard of it before now.

As interesting of an idea as it was, Sony’s lack of advertising for the feature ultimately led to its obscurity to the point where almost no one ended up using it. The Accolades feature will sunset by the end of 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone apps to download in August 2022

iOS 14 App Library

Best Apple Watch deals for August 2022

best apple watch deals

Perfect for any dorm, get this 50-inch 4K TV for $240 at Best Buy

Insignia F50 QLED TV placed on a TV stand displaying streaming apps.

Her hyper-realistic computer models protect Earth from killer asteroids

an artists depiction of an asteroid heading toward earth

The best Netflix original series right now (August 2022)

Anna from Inventing Anna on Netflix sitting back in a chair, drinking champagne.

Apple’s App Store to start showing more ads

App Store on-screen illustration

Best Buy drops the price of the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop by $300

hp envy elitebook and more x360 15 intel office a 0582

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

How to set up HomeKit Secure Video on your devices

An iPhone on the Home app screen in front of a Vizio Tv.

Best drone deals for August 2022: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best dash cam deals for August 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2022

best instant pot accessories chili

Best fitness deals for August 2022

nordictrack x32i treadmill review press lifestyle