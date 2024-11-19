 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Devs investigating why their games look bad on the PS5 Pro

By
Pyramid Head wields a weapon in Silent Hill 2.
Konami

Developers of games that players have reported look worse on the PlayStation 5 Pro than they do on the PlayStation 5 are looking into the issue.

The PS5 Pro is an advanced version of the base console that’s designed to deliver better performance and graphics in games with some refreshed components and proprietary tech. Sony has a list of enhanced games that take advantage of PS5 Pro features like PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) for AI-powered upscaling. This essentially offers an additional mode for players who want a higher frame rate without sacrificing image quality. This includes Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Silent Hill 2 remake, two games that have been found to have graphical issues and glitches on the PS5 Pro.

Recommended Videos

Both Bloober Team and EA have commented on the situation on X. Bloober said it was “working on it” while EA said it is “actively investigating.” There have also been reports about visual issues with Alan Wake 2, although Remedy hasn’t made a statement.

Related

PlayStation hasn’t commented on the situation. Digital Trends reached out and will update when we hear back.

We’re working on it!

&mdash; Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) November 18, 2024

Digital Foundry has been testing PS5 Pro enhanced games and specifically called out the Silent Hill 2 remake and Jedi: Survivor in recent videos. The enhanced version of Jedi: Survivor looked “dramatically worse” in testing with PSSR upscaling, and there were graphical glitches in performance mode with ray tracing that dropped resolution down to around 720p. Silent Hill 2 also appeared to be affected by PSSR with flickering and pixelation on certain assets. Removing the PS5 Pro update even improved visual quality. Digital Foundry also looked at Alan Wake 2, and while it holds up better than the other two, it still comes in at a lower resolution with PSSR.

Players have also noticed, with many asking Bloober to fix the PS5 Pro patch. While Jedi: Survivor isn’t known for top-tier performance, this represents a big step back for EA, which has been working to improve it on platforms like PC.

It’s unclear why this is happening, but one theory posted on Resetera suggests that these games might be using an earlier version of PSSR, and future updates should clear up any problems. Another theory posits that a bug specifically affects games that run natively on lower resolutions (under 1080p).

There are currently over 50 games that are PS5 Pro enhanced and utilize the PSSR features. More are being added over time, with PlayStation announcing Tuesday that The Callisto Protocol and [REDACTED] from Krafton are getting the update. Hopefully the issues will be fixed soon, as spending $700 on a console only to have games not look up to standard isn’t a great look.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
PS5 restock update: Where you can buy a PS5 right now
PS5 and DualSense art.

When the PlayStation 5 first launched back in November 2020, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on the highly anticipated console. Despite demand being through the roof, chip shortages heavily cut production -- and due to sustained consumer interest, it was a problem that plagued the PS5 for years after launch.

Thankfully, we're happy to report that those issues have largely been resolved, making it pretty easy to grab a PS5 these days. The launch of the PS5 Pro has ignited another buying frenzy, and with Black Friday coming up, Sony has even cut the price of the base PS5.

Read more
The PlayStation 5 just got a discount in time for the holidays
A lit table holds a PS5 Pro, and a PS5 all digital, the former standing noticeably taller.

Play Has No Limits | PS5

PlayStation announced its big holiday deal on Tuesday, discounting the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition by $70 from now until December 24, 2024.

Read more
Stellar Blade’s no-brainer Nier: Automata crossover DLC lands next week
A woman with long white hair and a black outfit that has only one leg covered. She's kneeling after attacking an enemy.

The Stellar Blade and Nier: Automata crossover DLC is on the way, with special items set to be available when the former game updates on November 20.

An announcement on the PlayStation Blog reveals that a shop run by Emil, the stone-faced, dead-eyed merchant that you may recognize as the mask Nier: Automata creator Yoko Taro wears out in public, will be available in Stellar Blade. Players can then gain access to 11 new items. While the post doesn't specify what they are, you can expect some familiar outfits.

Read more