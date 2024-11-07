 Skip to main content
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is getting a 5v5 top-down shooter spinoff

Concept art of the characters people can play as in Project ARC.
Krafton

Krafton and PUBG Studios unveiled Project ARC today. It’s a spinoff of the popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, but trades in the third-person battle royale gameplay for that of a 5v5 top-down shooter.

Currently intended as a multiplayer-only title, Project ARC is trying to stand out by implementing realistic shooting mechanics into a top-down shooter. Things like target height, hit zones, destructible environments, and gun recoil matter in Project ARC when they typically don’t in top-down shooters. Players choose a character, each of which uses a unique weapon from PUBG and has a gadget like a Med Kit or Grenade Launcher. Right now, the only confirmed game modes are Team Deathmatch and Demolition, which has the same rules as the primary mode of games like Valorant or Spectre Divide, but swaps the bomb for a Decrypter hacking device.

Gameplay from Project ARC.
Krafton

Unlike The Callisto Protocol, which started as a PUBG spinoff, but developed into its own universe, Project ARC is a direct PUBG spinoff set in the same world as the battle royale. That connection will mainly be seen through weapons and gadgets like the Blue Zone Grenade and Folded Shield. When it comes to expanding PUBG as an IP, developers said in comments provided to Digital Trends that “PUBG Studios is currently working on several new projects, including Project ARC. As a small team, the ARC Team will continue to pursue swift and bold experimentation.” A team of less than 15 people is working on Project ARC

Project ARC will be released into early access on PC in 2025. The developers will consider a console release after they add controller support, but don’t plan to bring the game to mobile. The developers are still deciding whether Project ARC will be a free-to-play or premium title.

Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
