To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank franchise, Sony announced that it is adding five new games from its PlayStation 3 era to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service on November 15.

A few Ratchet & Clank games were already available on Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, but the update expands that list out significantly. Here’s the full list of games coming to the service.

Ratchet & Clank (PS3)

Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

It’s worth noting that PlayStation 3 games can only be streamed from the PlayStation Plus Premium service, not downloaded directly like how Xbox Game Pass games can operate.

Additionally, the PlayStation 5 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will receive a free 20th-anniversary armor pack today. It contains five armors that are inspired by different games in the franchise. The Commando Armor is inspired by Going Commando, Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time, Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty, Marauder Armor inspired by Deadlocked, and a Clank armor inspired by Ratchet’s robot companion.

Today, we’re celebrating 20 years of travel across space, time and dimensions with Ratchet & Clank! Details on the anniversary Armor Pack for Rift Apart, and classic games from the series coming to PlayStation Plus Premium: https://t.co/1BVEaFbdk5 pic.twitter.com/cMCQRGsWmk — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 4, 2022

The first Ratchet & Clank game launched in 2002 for the PlayStation 2 when Insomniac was still an independent developer. The studio is best known for working on the Ratchet & Clank and Spyro franchises. It also developed the PlayStation-exclusive first-person shooter series, Resistance. Insomniac created one Microsoft exclusive, Sunset Overdrive, for Xbox One and PC. Nowadays, Insomniac is most well-known for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5.

Currently, Insomniac is working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game. The former is slated to release sometime in 2023 while the latter hasn’t received a definitive release window yet.

