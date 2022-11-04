 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

More Ratchet and Clank games are joining PlayStation Plus Premium

George Yang
By

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Insomniac’s Ratchet & Clank franchise, Sony announced that it is adding five new games from its PlayStation 3 era to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service on November 15.

A few Ratchet & Clank games were already available on Sony’s revamped PS Plus service, but the update expands that list out significantly. Here’s the full list of games coming to the service.

  • Ratchet & Clank (PS3)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando
  • Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal
  • Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked
  • Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

It’s worth noting that PlayStation 3 games can only be streamed from the PlayStation Plus Premium service, not downloaded directly like how Xbox Game Pass games can operate.

Additionally, the PlayStation 5 game Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will receive a free 20th-anniversary armor pack today. It contains five armors that are inspired by different games in the franchise. The Commando Armor is inspired by Going Commando, Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time, Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty, Marauder Armor inspired by Deadlocked, and a Clank armor inspired by Ratchet’s robot companion.

Today, we’re celebrating 20 years of travel across space, time and dimensions with Ratchet &amp; Clank!

Details on the anniversary Armor Pack for Rift Apart, and classic games from the series coming to PlayStation Plus Premium: https://t.co/1BVEaFbdk5 pic.twitter.com/cMCQRGsWmk

&mdash; PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 4, 2022

The first Ratchet & Clank game launched in 2002 for the PlayStation 2 when Insomniac was still an independent developer. The studio is best known for working on the Ratchet & Clank and Spyro franchises. It also developed the PlayStation-exclusive first-person shooter series, Resistance. Insomniac created one Microsoft exclusive, Sunset Overdrive, for Xbox One and PC. Nowadays, Insomniac is most well-known for Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 and PS5.

Currently, Insomniac is working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and a new Wolverine game. The former is slated to release sometime in 2023 while the latter hasn’t received a definitive release window yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Final Fantasy 16: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.
Stellar Blade: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Eve floating in a neon tunnel.
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds sit next to a PS5 and DualSense controller.
Meta Quest 2 is getting a former PlayStation VR exclusive and more this fall
Iron Man blasts a ship with his palm laser in Iron Man VR.
The best iPhone games to play in November 2022: Marvel Snap and more
iPhone XS Max
5 years after launch, Fortnite on consoles finally has a tutorial
Fortnite fish at target range tutorial section.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: How to get 100% completion on each world
Mario, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Luigi explore a beach in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
Embracer Group has already shut down former Square Enix studio
Deus Ex Go
All the free characters in MultiVersus right now
A large group of DC and Warner Bros characters stand together in MultiVersus.
You can get a free PC Game Pass subscription via Twitch subscriptions
A gamepad is pictured as a screen displays the online Twitch platform.
Marvel Snap’s simplicity is its ultimate superpower
Venom affects a Marvel Snap playng field.
This Alienware gaming PC just dropped below $1,000 (save $560)
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.
PlayStation VR2 launches in February and it costs more than a PS5
PlayStation VR2 headset on blue background.