Razer’s answer to the Steam Deck has a huge price cut today

A Razer Edge plays A Plague Tale: Requiem.
Handheld gaming doesn’t just mean games on your smartphone. There are numerous dedicated consoles that are designed for grab-and-go operation, complete with awesome-looking screens, intuitive controls, and plenty of ways to customize your gaming experience. Some standout consoles include the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, but Razer is another company that makes an exceptional handheld device. It also happens to be on sale this week.

We’re talking about the Razer Edge Gaming Tablet and Kishi V2 Pro Controller. Normally priced at $400, right now you can order the Razer Edge through Razer for only $250. 

Why you should buy the Razer Edge

The Razer Edge is a unique alternative to handheld consoles that takes the Android route for an operating system. Running on the Snapdragon Qualcomm G3x Gen 1 CPU and 6GB of RAM, the Edge is more than capable when it comes time to stream your favorite games. And thanks to Wi-Fi 6E support, you should have no issues connecting the device to the internet.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED screen delivers exceptional picture quality at up to 2880 x 1080 resolution. When it comes to any type of gaming, motion clarity is always a major concern. Fortunately, the Edge is able to achieve up to a 144Hz native refresh rate, allowing handheld titles to operate with little to no in-game ghosting and lag. On a full charge, you can also expect over 10 hours of battery life. 

The Razer Edge only has 128GB of storage to play with. If you do decide you need more bytes, the Edge works with microSD cards (2TB max). Other features include THX Spatial Audio for enhanced stereo sound, a front-facing 1080p camera, and Razer’s HyperSense Haptics technology.

It’s hard to beat a markdown this good for a game system, even if it isn’t one that’s meant to be connected to your TV. Save $150 when you purchase the Razer Edge through Razer. But what about traditional console and PC gaming? We have a solid list of gaming PC deals and gaming console deals for you to check out! It may be worth looking at our best Nintendo Switch deals too.

