Microsoft teases ‘ReCore’ news, could be missing character DLC

Why it matters to you ReCore was released unfinished, but perhaps Microsoft can redeem the science-fiction shooter with a Definitive Edition.

Xbox One and PC-exclusive ReCore launched last year to a less-than-warm reception, with much of the criticism directed at the game’s seemingly unfinished state and lengthy loading times. However, it appears that Microsoft hasn’t given up on the third-person shooter, as an announcement is planned for this weekend.

“Hey ReCore players! Come back to our channels on August 20 to hear what’s next for ReCore,” Microsoft wrote on the game’s official Twitter page. “Thank you for waiting and see you then.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of protagonist Joule riding atop a small tank robot called the T8NK, as well as a GIF of the in-game model — this companion was included on the game’s box art, but never actually appeared in ReCore itself.

Earlier this spring, the German Rating Board posted a listing for a “Definitive Edition” of the game. This seemed odd at the time, as ReCore hadn’t actually received any downloadable content at all and was quickly forgotten as the fall and holiday season game rush went into full effect.

The Indian Noob news editor Saurabh Charde backed up this rumor on Twitter, asserting that the game’s Definitive Edition would release on August 29 with HDR support, higher-resolution visuals, and an “Eye of Obsidian” mission. It’s unclear if this will be a complementary game for early buyers, but Microsoft could take a page out of Ori and the Blind Forest‘s handbook and offer it as a $5 upgrade.

When the rumor was first brought to our attention, we said that it would be “wise to put ReCore in the rearview mirror” as Microsoft instead moved to focus on high-quality exclusive titles that its fans could be proud of. While not a colossal failure in terms of its basic combat and exploration pillars, the game’s story was almost nonexistent, and hours of your time is spent returning to old areas as you look for collectibles that must be used to unlock the final boss. It was a tedious slog that showed that the game was released unfinished (if the missing character on the cover wasn’t enough to show that).

