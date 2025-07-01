 Skip to main content
Red Dead Online gets new Telegram missions with supernatural flair

By
red dead online gets new telegram missions with supernatural flair screenshot
The American West is full of stories of strange and unexplained phenomena, and now Red Dead Online players get the chance to check out some of the more bizarre happenings for themselves. Strange Tales of the West brings four new Telegram missions that task players with helping author Theodore Levin as he tries to make heads or tails of the rumors, including some that are reminiscent of Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare.

Rockstar likes to dabble in the supernatural. Between Undead Nightmare and some of the wilder updates for GTA Online, this isn’t news, but it is exciting to see more content coming to Red Dead Redemption, even after it ceased receiving any major updates. There are four new missions, according to Rockstar’s official announcement.

Strange Tales of the Plague has players exploring a quickly-spreading disease in the town of Armadillo that turns victims into “shambling undead,” with the goal of retrieving infected corpses for study. Just don’t get infected yourself.

Strange Tales of Modern Science centers around “artificial life” created by a crazed scientist. These robots — which looks like something out of Fallout — is stalking Braithwaite Manor and killing anyone they encounter.

If you want more content in the vein of South of Midnight, then Strange Tales of the Bayou is perfect for you. This mission sends players into Lagras to explore its swamps and find a mysterious swamp creature.

The last mission is called Strange Tales of the Wilderness. A scientist has been captured by a group of murderers, and you have to find out where they’ve taken the researcher and rescue him while battling against limited resources.

In addition to the new missions, Red Dead Online is offering 3x gold, RDO$, and XP on specific telegram missions through August 4. If you haven’t played in a while (or this is your first time venturing out into the wild west), it’s a great chance to catch up to long-time players. You can also earn double RDO$ and XP from Wildlife Photography.

Anyone who plays Red Dead Online this month will also get a cosmetic called the Rebellion Poncho, and there are numerous other rewards available for completing specific challenges.

