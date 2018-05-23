Take-Two says ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ will definitely not be delayed again

Share

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated open-world Western game, was originally scheduled to launch in late 2017 before being delayed to spring 2018. The game failed to hit this target as well, and was eventually delayed to October 26, but Rockstar parent company Take-Two has no plans to alter that date again.

Speaking to Mad Money host Jim Cramer on CNBC, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick stressed that, “hand on heart,” the game would be releasing on October 26.

“When I say, ‘hand on heart,’ it’s over 1,000 people at Rockstar Games with hands on their hearts,” Zelnick added.

The game has been a long time coming. Its predecessor, Red Dead Redemption, was released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2010, and it’s widely considered to be among the best games of the generation. The sequel contains some elements of the previous game, including the character John Marston in some capacity, but it’s actually a prequel. As with the previous game, there are currently no plans to bring it to PC, but Rockstar has released other games on the platform in the past.

Red Dead Redemption 2 isn’t the only game Rockstar is working on. Grand Theft Auto V has been out for nearly five years and continues to light up the sales charts each month — it’s already the best-selling video game of all-time in the United States in both revenue and total sales, according to the NPD Group. The game hasn’t received a single-player expansion since its original launch, but consistent content updates, including a recent “Doomstay Heist” pack for the Grand Theft Auto Online component, have kept players engaged.

A recent trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 gave us more insight on the game’s story, including the struggle between members of an outlaw gang and the role protagonist Arthur Morgan plays. We also got to see a bit of bare-knuckle boxing, suggesting we’ll do more than just shoot to take out our enemies. We also know there will be an online multiplayer component, and we hope to learn more about it at E3 in June.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26 — Take-Two is sure of it.