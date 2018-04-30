The latest ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ trailer is out on May 2 — watch it here!

Share

Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 is among the most anticipated games of 2018 — if not the most anticipated game — and we can’t wait to learn more about it. The next opportunity to do that will be on Wednesday, May 2, when the game’s third official trailer releases, and you can watch it right here.

Rockstar Games will be posting the official trailer on the Red Dead Redemption 2 website as well as its YouTube channel on May 2 at 11 a.m. ET, and we’ll have it embedded and ready for you to watch as soon as it releases. In the meantime, you can watch the previous trailer at the top of this page.

We know relatively little about Red Dead Redemption 2 at the moment, as Rockstar likes to keep its games mysterious before they release, but the studio has given us a few details on the protagonist and story. Instead of playing as a member of the Marston family, you’ll control the outlaw Arthur Morgan. Part of the Van der Linde gang, he’s wanted in three states, and we suspect he’ll have a showdown with the law at some point on his journey.

Like the popular Grand Theft Auto Online experience offered in Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2 will include its own online multiplayer mode. The specifics of how this will work are still under wraps, though a rumor from earlier this year claimed the game would include a battle royale mode. This certainly seems plausible, particularly as more and more publishers start offering the mode in their games, and the Old West seems like the perfect setting for a gigantic free-for-all firefight.

If Rockstar wants its next game to outperform Grant Theft Auto V, it’s going to need to break some records. Across its various supported systems, Grand Theft Auto V has managed to make more than $6 billion in revenue, making it more profitable than any other piece of gaming media in history. As the game released first on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 before hitting the PC and current-gen systems, players likely double-dipped, but the numbers are impressive regardless.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26.