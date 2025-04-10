 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Rematch is a FIFA competitor from the team behind Sifu

By
A player looks at the ball in Rematch
Sloclap

Sloclap, the team behind the iconic kung-fu sim Sifu, is launching a brand-new football (soccer for Americans) game called Rematch. The title will release on PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5 on June 19 for $30, with preorders opening up now so you’re ready for kickoff. Move over, FIFA; there’s a new sheriff in town.

If you don’t want to wait that long, there’s an open beta in just over a week that you can join at www.playrematch.com. The beta is open April 18 and 19 on Steam and will center around 5v5 and 4v4 matches. Sloclap invites players to start practicing during the beta so they can be at the top of their game when the title does officially launch, but it warns that “teamwork, strategy, and skill” are at the core of the game. Sorry, folks; your Rocket League skills won’t help out much.

Recommended Videos

To be clear, this isn’t a game where you control multiple players and issue orders like a coach on the sidelines. You’re in the action, navigating the field and trying to line up the perfect shot. It makes for a much more competitive, hands-on experience that will keep you hooked.

Football is the most popular sport in the world, and Rematch is designed to be a love letter to the game. “The gameplay is designed for nonstop competitive play,” Sloclap writes. “There are no fouls, offsides, or VAR.” That stands for video assistant referee, a technology used for those tricky calls.

Related

Rematch will be available starting at $30 for the Standard Edition, but there is also a $40 Pro Edition that lets you play the game three days earlier and provides a few other perks. There is also a $50 Elite Edition that comes with battle pass and cosmetic upgrades, as well as a few other features.

If you don’t want to spend more than necessary, don’t worry. Everyone who preorders will receive the “early adopter” Sloclap clap (that’s not a typo) to demonstrate their support of the team and the studio.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
One week later, this is what still surprises me most about Nintendo Switch 2
Mario Kart World appears on a Nintendo Switch 2 screen.

Last week, Nintendo gave us a whole wealth of Nintendo Switch 2 details. We learned about its games, its mysterious C-button, and got more details on how its mouse controllers worked. It was a presentation filled with surprises too, from a shocking Kirby Air Riders reveal to the announcement that GameCube games are coming to Nintendo Switch Online. I experienced some real shockers of my own when I went hands-on with the Switch 2 and found myself enamored with its new control scheme.

I've had a lot of time to process all the news since then, and even changed my tune on things I was initially critical of, like GameChat. Sitting down to reflect, there's one thing that still surprises me more than anything: just how next-gen the system actually feels.

Read more
Switch 2 launch game Deltarune is getting surprise mouse support
deltarune heroes in old portraits

Deltarune is one of the most-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, and now its creator Toby Fox says it's getting exclusive, mouse-mode-only content. This content was hinted at in the trailer, but only briefly. If you aren't familiar with Deltarune, it's the follow-up to the cult classic Undertale. Fox assures fans that the content will also be in other versions of the game, but it will play slightly differently due to different control schemes.

"As an effort to make the most of being a launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, I really wanted to try do something special," he writes. He says the difference in content lies in being able to use mouse controllers on both of the Joy-Cons at once. All non-Switch 2 versions of the game will have the exact same content. Before the FOMO kicks in, though, Fox goes on to say, "There is no meaningful difference in content amount, dialogue, setting, music etc between any version, so you will have a full package of fun no matter which you get! No one gets left out!"

Read more
This 16-inch Asus gaming laptop just dropped form $1,100 to $700
The Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop on a white background.

Gaming laptop deals that are below $1,000 usually aren't good enough for most gamers, but that's not the case with Best Buy's offer for the Asus TUF Gaming A16. From its original price of $1,100, this device is on sale for only $700 following a $400 discount. It's a budget-friendly gaming laptop that's worth every single penny, especially with these savings, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how much time is remaining before the bargain ends.

Why you should buy the Asus TUF Gaming A16 gaming laptop

Read more