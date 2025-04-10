Rematch is a FIFA competitor from the team behind Sifu

Sloclap, the team behind the iconic kung-fu sim Sifu, is launching a brand-new football (soccer for Americans) game called Rematch. The title will release on PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5 on June 19 for $30, with preorders opening up now so you’re ready for kickoff. Move over, FIFA; there’s a new sheriff in town.

If you don’t want to wait that long, there’s an open beta in just over a week that you can join at www.playrematch.com. The beta is open April 18 and 19 on Steam and will center around 5v5 and 4v4 matches. Sloclap invites players to start practicing during the beta so they can be at the top of their game when the title does officially launch, but it warns that “teamwork, strategy, and skill” are at the core of the game. Sorry, folks; your Rocket League skills won’t help out much.

To be clear, this isn’t a game where you control multiple players and issue orders like a coach on the sidelines. You’re in the action, navigating the field and trying to line up the perfect shot. It makes for a much more competitive, hands-on experience that will keep you hooked.

Football is the most popular sport in the world, and Rematch is designed to be a love letter to the game. “The gameplay is designed for nonstop competitive play,” Sloclap writes. “There are no fouls, offsides, or VAR.” That stands for video assistant referee, a technology used for those tricky calls.

Rematch will be available starting at $30 for the Standard Edition, but there is also a $40 Pro Edition that lets you play the game three days earlier and provides a few other perks. There is also a $50 Elite Edition that comes with battle pass and cosmetic upgrades, as well as a few other features.

If you don’t want to spend more than necessary, don’t worry. Everyone who preorders will receive the “early adopter” Sloclap clap (that’s not a typo) to demonstrate their support of the team and the studio.