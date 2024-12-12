 Skip to main content
Sifu developer’s next game is absolutely not what you’re expecting

By
A screenshot of players celebrating in Rematch.
Sloclap
Key art for The Game Awards 2023.
The Game Awards
This story is part of our coverage of The Game Awards 2024
Updated less than 3 minutes ago

Sloclap, the developers of the critically acclaimed action game Sifu, just announced its next title at The Game Awards 2024: Rematch. We had a chance to see Rematch in action ahead of its announcement, and it’s safe to say that this isn’t the follow-up to Sifu that I was expecting. Instead, Rematch is a 5v5 multiplayer-only soccer game.

That might come as a shock at first, but upon seeing Rematch in action, I understood that some of Sloclap’s action game roots still show through here. Finding the middle ground between Rocket League and EA Sports FC, this is a flashy sports game where players control their soccer players from a third-person perspective and don’t have to worry about penalties as they bash into other players, bounce the soccer ball off walls, and more.

Related

I’m all for sports games that don’t fall into the typical simulation game conventions. As such, I could see myself heading onto the pitch with some friends when Rematch enters beta next year.

A third-person soccer game

Soccer games like EA Sports FC 25 typically play from a top-down view, follow league rules, and let players control different members of their team as they pass the ball between them. Rematch works differently, putting players in control of a single athlete from a third-person perspective the whole time they are on the pitch. Matches see two teams of five players face off in a frenetic soccer match where the game’s flow is never broken.

My early look at Rematch made it clear that the game isn’t going for realism. While its handcrafted animations are impressive and mimic the look and feel of real-life soccer players, Rematch sports a vibrant cel-shaded art style. While it follows the basic rules and tenets of soccer, players can perform special Volley Actions like bicycle kicks to blast the ball forward without worrying about penalties, corner kicks, or kicking the ball out of bounds.

An arena in Rematch
Sloclap

This is where Rocket League’s influence on Rematch rears its head. This is a soccer game about getting the ball in the opponent’s goal by any means necessary, even if that requires constantly bouncing the ball off the wall or aggressively stealing it from another player. Creative director Pierre Tarno tells Digital Trends that friendly team play is required to do well. “Though there are dribble mechanics, almost always when you have the ball, the best option you have is to pass it to one of your other teammates because if an opponent gets close, you’re going to get tackled.”

Embracing multiplayer

Sloclap plans on making Rematch a paid title rather than free-to-play. That said, Sloclap is confidently pitching Rematch as a multiplayer experience. While this may seem like whiplash coming off Sifu, it harks back to Absolver. That was Sloclap’s first multiplayer game, an action title where players could get in fistfights with others online. As Tarno discussed Rematch, it became apparent that Sloclop has a clear vision for how it wants to run Rematch as an online game and is actively dealing with the challenges of designing such a title.

“It’s very technically complex to have a 60 [frames -per-second] online game with t10 players on the field,” Tarno explained. “The ball, you see it very distinctly, so every time there’s something that goes wrong in the network that’s not synchronized, you perceive it all the more. A lot of effort goes into server tick rates, synchronization, and making sure that, until a certain level of ping, things always feel fair and everybody sees an action that is coherent and the same for everyone.”

A player looks at the ball in Rematch
Sloclap

Tarno says players can expect Rematch to have 60 frames-per-second gameplay, features like custom lobbies, and seasons of post-launch support. Those post-launch seasons come at a cadence similarto real-world soccer seasons and add new modes, arenas, cosmetics, and more to the game. It’s definitely not what I would’ve ever expected Sloclap to make after Sifu, but I think Rematch has a very good chance of resonating with soccer fans worldwide once they can finally get their hands on it.

Rematch will enter beta on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S next summer.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Game Awards 2024: the case for and against every Game of the Year nominee
Cloud and Aerith dancing in a play in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.

After two predictable years of Game of the Year winners, this year's Game Awards are set to be a genuine battle. The 2024 ceremony, which airs live on Thursday, December 12, will feature six games duking it out for the same award that Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3 so handily won. What's exciting about this year's race (if you actually care about watching awards shows as a spectator sport) is that there's no clear frontrunner. Any of the games nominated has a realistic chance to win, and that's perhaps the only time that's ever happened in the show's history.

That's great news if you like drama and terrible news if you're participating in a friendly betting pool. While I can't give you an expert answer on who to put on your prediction ballot, I can give you insight into why each game could reasonably win and just as easily lose at Thursday's big show. Just don't blame me if your final pick loses; no matter what you select, you can't say I didn't warn you! (But if you do get it right, you can thank me, too.)
Astro Bot

Read more
The Game Awards’ world premiere reveals just started two days early
A character poses in a town in Toem 2.

Wholesome Games teamed up with The Game Awards today for an indie game broadcast showcasing over 20 upcoming titles. Dubbed Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition, the 30-minute show revealed a surprise sequel to Toem, an update on Winter Burrow, and a handful of proper "world premieres."

Wholesome Games is known for running indie game showcases that primarily focus on "cozy" games. Previous Wholesome Directs have featured plenty of reveals and surprise releases. This Game Awards edition was no different, with a few of its games and updates launching today and later this week.

Read more
The Game Awards 2024: How to watch and what to expect
Key art for The Game Awards 2024.

It's that time of the year again. Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards is back later this week and will bring a bevy of video game announcements with it. The Game Awards is often one of the most entertaining gaming showcases of the year, as plenty of exciting announcements are scattered between awards and live musical performances. This year, the awards show is shaping up to be no different; in fact, it's a bit more special as this is the 10th anniversary of The Game Awards. For those of you who are planning on tuning into The Game Awards 2024 this Thursday, here's everything to know about when and how to watch it, as well as a tease of what you can expect from it.
When is The Game Awards 2024
The festivities surrounding The Game Awards 2024 begin at 4:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 12. The show's first half-hour is branded as the Opening Act, and Sydnee Goodman is the host for this initial set of announcements and awards. Then, around 5 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 12, The Game Awards 2024 proper will begin. The Game Awards shows typically last between three to four hours, so make sure you set aside the whole evening to watch it live.
How to watch The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 will be simultaneously live-streamed across lots of different platforms this Thursday. Official The Game Awards accounts across YouTube, Twitch, X, Facebook, Kick, and even Steam will host the live stream. You can also expect lots of places to co-stream The Game Awards 2024, from IGN and GameSpot to international platforms like WeChat. You have no shortage of options when it comes to where to watch The Game Awards 2024, but I've embedded the YouTube livestream above so you can watch right from this page.

Read more