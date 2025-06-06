 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 9 gets a surprise announcement at Summer Game Fest

resident evil 9 gets a surprise announcement at summer game fest screenshot
The next Resident Evil is on its way, with all the bone-chilling horror you expect, and will arrive on February 27, 2026. First announced at Summer Game Fest 2025, Resident Evil Requiem puts the player in the role of Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Alyssa Ashcroft from Resident Evil Outbreak and Resident Evil Outbreak: File #2. Working for the FBI, Grace is shown investigating a strange, unidentified disease that has so far claimed four victims.

Her investigation is interrupted by her boss, telling her he needs a technical analyst in the field. He asks her to go to the Remwood Hotel, the apparent location of her mother’s murder. Surprised? So were most fans, as this is the first information revealed that Alyssa Ashcroft is dead.

The news follows a short tease from Resident Evil Executive Producer Jun Takeuchi, who appeared on screen long enough to thank fans for their continued support and ask them to wait just a tad longer for the game. And then Resident Evil 9 is announced at the end of Summer Game Fest, yanking the rug out from under fans and proving once and for all that Capcom is a master of trolling its audience.

More details will be revealed in the lead-up to the game. Described as a shift for the franchise with a focus on “cinematic high stakes action,” Resident Evil Requiem will release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series simultaneously.

In addition to another Ashcroft, the trailer suggests Leon Kennedy will also make an appearance, potentially as a secondary protagonist. In the wake of Resident Evil 4 Remake‘s success, this would be a brilliant move on Capcom’s part to keep fans happy, especially if the tone of the series is changing.

There’s not much more information about the title, but it will supposedly be playable in August at Gamescom.

