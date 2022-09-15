During Capcom’s Tokyo Game Show presentation, the company gave us another look at Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition and announced a new platform for Resident Evil 4‘s remake. Capcom confirmed that the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake is coming to PlayStation 4.

The game was revealed at a PlayStation State of Play presentation earlier this year, but was only confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Interestingly, Capcom noted that the game was coming to PS4 but did not mention Microsoft’s last-gen system, the Xbox One.

The Shadows of Rose DLC takes place 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village. It follows Rose, who is Village protagonist Ethan Winters’s daughter. The DLC will be in third-person, which is a departure from the base game’s first-person perspective. Rose has special ice powers that she can use to freeze her enemies. The Winters’ expansion is part of Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition, which arrives on October 28 and includes the Shadows of Rose story DLC, the new content for Mercenaries mode, and a third-person mode for the base game.

Alongside the expansion’s release comes the launch of Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, which bundles all of the game’s content and adds a wolf hoodie costume for Rose. Resident Evil Village is also releasing on Nintendo Switch via a cloud version on the same day, with the Winters’ expansion coming to the platform on December 2. Capcom also showed off some gameplay of Resident Evil Village‘s other modes and new platforms. New stages and characters were already announced for Mercenaries mode, but we got a first look at Lady Dimitrescu and Heisenberg’s gameplay from a first-person perspective, as well as a short teaser of the base game on PlayStation VR2.

The game can also be played on Macs with M1 and M2 chips, which was previously announced at WWDC earlier this year.

