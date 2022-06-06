Resident Evil Village is coming to Mac later this year

During WWDC, Apple and Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village will be coming to the Mac later this year.

Capcom advanced technical research division manager Masaru Ijuin came out during WWDC to talk about the Mac version. Ijuin says that the game can run at 1080p on a MacBook Air M2, while a Mac Studio can support up to 4K.

It’s a significant development, as Mac computers have historically had compatibility trouble with many games. Usually, Mac owners need to resort to dual-booting Windows on their devices to run games through Steam. It’s worth noting that Resident Evil Village can technically be played on Mac devices today via Google Stadia.

The announcement was part of a larger gaming focus at WWDC this year. During the show, Apple gave new details on the Metal software that’s used in Apple products, which is being upgraded to Metal 3. It will support MetalFX Upscaling, which renders smaller and less-intensive frames and then upscales them. Hello Games’ No Man’s Sky will be one of the first games to support MetalFX Upscaling when it arrives on Mac later this year.

Village coming to Mac is the latest in a long line of updates and developments for the critically acclaimed horror game. Last week, Sony announced that Resident Evil Village is also getting PlayStation VR2 support for its PlayStation 5 version. The game was first released May 7, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

Be sure to check out Digital Trends’ WWDC 2022 coverage.

