Grand Theft Auto 6’s development officially ‘well underway’

In a blog post focusing on the future of Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar confirmed for the first time that the massive franchise’s next entry is in development.

Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series. With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

In a short section looking toward the future of the franchise, Rockstar acknowledged that fans have been curious about the next entry of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

“With the unprecedented longevity of GTAV, we know many of you have been asking us about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series,” the studio says. “With every new project we embark on, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we have previously delivered — and we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway.”

Today’s post marks the first time Rockstar has mentioned a sequel to 2013’s GTAV, although that’s not much of a surprise. The most recent entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise has been a massive success for Rockstar as a whole, especially its multiplayer component, Grand Theft Auto Online. In the years since its release, Rockstar has continuously supported GTA Online with a series of expansions featuring new content for the game’s dedicated player base. The company isn’t set on leaving GTA Online behind either, with a stand-alone version of the game set to release on March 15.

However, today’s announcement does throw the future of GTA Online into question. Since its release, the game has been built on the back of GTAV. It’s set in Los Santos, features the game’s characters, and uses the game’s engine. It’s not clear how the eventual release of the next Grand Theft Auto title will affect GTA Online.

