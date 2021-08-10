Grand Theft Auto V, the game that will seemingly be around forever, will apparently get a substantial upgrade when it comes to PS5 later this year. According to a post on the German PS Blog, the upcoming port of the game may run at 4K resolution and up to 60 frames per second.

While the post does mention both 4K and 60 fps, we can’t confirm how GTA V will run just yet, since the text is in German and is translated through Google. The translated text reads “You have never seen the criminal metropolis Los Santos so beautiful when the skyline shines thanks to a bold graphic update in crisp 4K resolution and you make the city extremely smooth and unsafe thanks to a smooth 60 fps.”

We have reached out to Rockstar to confirm whether or not GTA V will run at 4K, 60 FPS on PS5.

If these metrics do end up being true for GTA V, it’s likely they will also extend to GTA Online, the game’s multiplayer component. GTA Online is getting a standalone release on next-gen consoles along with the next-gen port of GTA V on November 11. However, PS5 players will be able to pick up GTA Online‘s standalone version for free until February 2022.

While GTA V hasn’t changed too much since its launch in 2013, Rockstar has continuously updated GTA Online. The game’s latest update, Los Santos Tuners, grew the fleet of cars that players can purchase and soup-up in the game. The update also added a new player hub, the LS Car Meet, where criminals can show off their hottest wheels.

