‘OlliOlli’ creator’s next game is a sport more dangerous than skateboarding

Why it matters to you Laser League looks to build on Roll7's knack for intense, wacky sports games.

British game studio Roll7 is best known for its arcade skateboarding games OlliOlli and OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood, but it appears that the developer’s next project will be a sport even more dangerous than skateboarding. Laser League is a futuristic contact sport where defeat also means death.

Taking place in the year 2150, Laser League pits four players against each other as the battle for control of nodes covering a tiny arena. As you weave and evade through the arenas’ obstacles, you’ll be able to use an arsenal of abilities to defend yourself — and send your opponents to an early grave. There will be 16 different power-ups in total, and you’ll be able to unlock more than 250 different customization options for your character, as well. Not all characters are created equal, however. Laser League features six different classes with increasingly violent names: Smash, Thief, Ghost, Shock, Snipe, and Blade.

Naturally, for a game that sounds as infuriating as this, Laser League will support both online and local multiplayer. With three stadiums and 10 “laser maps” to choose from — presumably this will alter the location and movement on hazards — it shouldn’t get predictable, either.

An early-access period will begin for Laser League on Steam this summer, and the game will then officially launch in 2018 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. A beta test is also available for signup on the game’s website.

For more of Roll7’s work, you can now purchase a physical version of both games together as OlliOlli: Epic Combo Edition on PlayStation 4. OlliOlli2: Welcome to Olliwood was previously offered as a free PlayStation Plus game on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. Though certainly playable on the larger console, its fast-paced action makes it a perfect fit for the handheld, and the versions of the game support cross-save so you can pick up on the big screen whenever you want.