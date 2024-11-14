 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Rue Valley puts a time loop spin on Disco Elysium

By
rue valley preview
Owlcat Games

Time loops are a perfect fit for video games. This interactive medium is inherently repetitious, and certain games, such as roguelikes, are intentionally designed to be played over and over. It’s natural to take that further and bring that repetition in play as a clear time loop. Deathloop and The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask are some of the most famous examples of games with time loops, but indies like Twelve Minutes and The Forgotten City are equally as experimental with that idea. Rue Valley is the latest game built around a time loop and it does so by way of Disco Elysium.

Disco Elysium showed how an RPG that prioritizes dialogue, internal dialogue, and the emotional well-being of the player character can be just as engaging as one with combat. Emotion Spark Studio and Owlcat GamesRue Valley takes that same idea and applies it to a depressed man stuck in a time loop at a motel in the middle of a desert.

Recommended Videos

Embracing the time loop

Rue Valley takes place over 47 minutes. The game begins with the main character in a therapy session at a motel at around 8 p.m. As the sun sets, players can explore the motel and surrounding areas and interact with the different characters there as time passes. The dialogue and the player’s inner monologue are presented similarly to how they are in Disco Elysium, although Rue Valley sports more of a comic book aesthetic.

It does not play out in real time, but is based on the player’s fairly mundane actions. In a preview event attended by Digital Trends, Creative Director Marko Smiljanić explained that one of the main goals of Rue Valley is to “present mundane stuff that we experience every day in real life as something meaningful in a video game way,” like getting out of bed. “If in some RPGs you find a better sword, in this game, the equivalent of that would be getting out of bed,” Smiljanić says.

Gameplay from Rue Valley.
Owlcat Games

After 47 minutes worth of time passes, the sky around Rue Valley turns bright red and the timeline resets, and players begin their loop anew in that therapy session. Rue Valley is an ever-unfolding mystery box as players learn more about their situation with each passing loop and gain more insight into the surrounding characters and era. There isn’t a preset number of loops needed to complete the game. Smiljanić stresses that game length relies heavily on what the players choose to do or what their stats let them do.

While there’s a lot of choice-driven dialogue in Rue Valley, that’s not its only RPG-driven system. Before the game begins, players must spend a certain number of “personality points” to create their character. Rather than increasing a stat like strength, these points bring the player’s personality toward different emotional extremes across decisional, social, and emotional axes. Through these, players can shape their character to be impulsive or calculated, introverted or extraverted, and sensitive or indifferent.

Depending on the player’s personality, the dialogue and gameplay options will differ. There are also sometimes “stat checks,” which require acuity in a certain emotional state to be successful. In-game events will also apply status effects to the player and further impact those emotional stats and dialogue options. These status effects aren’t your typical RPG ones like poison or burning; they’re things like “total lack of motivation.”

Personality stats in Rue Valley.
Owlcat Games

These are all very subtle systems. Rue Valley isn’t a very bombastic game; it’s more of a slice-of-life RPG about depression with a supernatural time loop as a hook. It may be low-key, but what I’ve played so far is fascinating. While the depth and intrigue of its RPG systems certainly present themselves in this early look, time loop stories typically don’t make a ton of sense until you can see them through to the end.

Thankfully, Rue Valley’s narrative is intriguing, so this seems to be another example of why time loops work so well in video games. Those intrigued by games with looping structures should keep this RPG on their radar.

Rue Valley is in development for PC, and you can check out its open alpha on Steam.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
As a Gaming Staff Writer at Digital Trends, Tomas Franzese reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Monster Hunter Outlanders is the most ambitious Monster Hunter mobile game yet
Key art for Monster Hunter Outlanders.

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group announced Monster Hunter Outlanders for iOS and Android today. Unlike previous Monster Hunter games for mobile, Outlanders will more closely emulate console games with a large 3D open world to explore, real-time gameplay and combat, and cooperative hunting.

Previous Monster Hunter mobile games include Monster Hunter Now, which applied the Pokémon Go formula to Capcom's long-running series, and the matching game Monster Hunter Puzzle: Felyne Isles. In 2022, the Tencent-owned TiMi Studio Group announced its partnership with Capcom and intention to create a new mobile game that would "reproduce the hunting actions that define the Monster Hunter series." TiMi developers have created mobile adaptations of franchises like Age of Empires and Call of Duty.

Read more
Concord returns from the dead in Amazon’s Secret Level trailer
Concord's Secret Level episode.

A new trailer for Prime Video's Secret Level anthology series gives us a deeper look at its interpretations of different video games. We also learned more about the star-studded cast that will appear across these episodes. It also reaffirms that an episode based on Concord will still air even though that game is now permanently delisted and its developer is shut down.

Secret Level, which was first revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live, is an anthology animated series where each episode is based around a different gaming franchise. Armored Core, Concord (yes, really), Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, Mega Man, New World: Aeternum, Pac-Man, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament, and Warhammer 40,000 are all getting dedicated episodes, while another is a crossover of various "PlayStation Studios games."

Read more
How to connect Bluetooth headphones to an Xbox Series X
Xbox Series X sitting against a wall.

You can always count on your console making the best Xbox Series X games look their best, but sound quality is another story. If you don't have an expensive speaker system, your next best bet is to invest in a high-quality headset for that full soundscape while gaming. This is especially important in multiplayer games where hearing your enemy's footsteps can save your life. Most of us already own earbuds and headphones, but if they use Bluetooth then you won't be able to connect automatically. Here's how you can get around this limitation so you can hear all the upcoming Series X games crystal clear.

Read more