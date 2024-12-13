Fun for the holidays: This Sony PSVR2 bundle is $250 off

For one of the best VR headset deals, head to Best Buy right now. You can currently buy the Sony PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $350 instead of $600. $250 discount? Yup, it’s real. It’s the perfect gift for the whole family this holiday season. If you’re looking for a fun activity for the whole family to try after opening presents, this is the deal to nab.

Why you should buy the Sony PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

Whether you’ve owned a PlayStation 5 for a while or you recently bought one, it’s fun to dive into VR gaming. With the PlayStation VR2 headset, you arguably gain more accessible gaming than other VR headsets. Setup is quick and only requires one wired connection to your console. It’s one of the best VR headsets around for many people thanks to its simplicity.

It offers a 100-degree field of view with 4K HDR visuals and cutting-edge performance. Its two OLED displays with 2,000 x 2040 resolution look great on your eyes. There’s also eye tracking, headset feedback, and 3D audio. In conjunction with the PS5 controller, you get haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection, so it’s a truly immersive experience. You can really lose yourself in a game compared to more conventional methods.

The bundle comes with Horizon: Call of the Mountain, which tops our look at the best PSVR2 games. The game is “more of a Horizon-themed amusement park ride than a standalone Horizon adventure, but it’s still a very impressive new look into the series’ techno-dystopia and is a visual masterpiece.” It’s a good entry point to VR gaming and a ton of fun. You can check out the beautiful world of Horizon in 360 degrees with intuitive movement for climbing mountains, shooting bows, and plenty of other activities.

The Sony PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle normally costs $600, but right now you can buy it for $350 at Best Buy. A great deal for anyone who wants to try VR gaming, check it out now before the price goes back up.