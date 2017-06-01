Ooh, shiny! Sony may be launching a gold-colored PS4 Slim ahead of E3

Why it matters to you If you still miss your gold N64 controller from the GoldenEye bundle, you can recapture that colorful magic with this upcoming PS4 release.

Sony may be set to launch a brand-new color scheme for the PS4 Slim a few days before E3, and it’s rather eye catching. An alleged Target employee claims to have snapped a picture of a gold-painted version of the console. It’s not been confirmed by Sony in any capacity, but we’re told that the systems are set to go on sale in just over a week.

Although most consoles from all the major manufacturers have almost always had a base color of either black or white, there have been many custom paint jobs and special editions of the different systems available over the years. Although gaudy to some, gold is one scheme that has come up time and again and it looks like Sony may be offering a special version of its system with that choice of aesthetic, too.

While this remains a rumor for now, a claimed employee of Target has posted an image of the gold console. They corroborate the story that this is indeed a PS4 Slim and not a PS4 Pro, and that it comes with a gold controller. Redditor Sliye claims that you will also be able to buy gold controllers separately.

The validity of the console’s existence was backed up by another Redditor who allegedly snapped a picture of the Gold PS4 Slim at a Walmart before the stock was rushed away behind closed doors. The price tag on the gold 1TB PS4 Slim was $250.

It’s not clear whether the new system will be launching worldwide or only in the United States, but we do know that it’s likely to hit store shelves in early June. The claimed date so far is June 9, which would be a pre-E3 launch and therefore not something that would likely be mentioned at the show.

That’s not wholly surprising though, as a custom color version of a pre-existing console is rather a small story for a big stage show like E3.

Sony previously made limited edition gold PS4 available in the U.S. as part of a campaign it ran with Taco Bell (as per Gamespot). If the Walmart image is as real as the Target one, this latest release appears not to be linked with a specific retailer.