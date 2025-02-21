With Split Fiction, your Friend’s Pass goes cross-platform

When It Takes Two was released, two friends could play with a single copy as long as they were on the same platform — but with Split Fiction, a single copy is all you need to play with a friend. Period. The Friend’s Pass function is going cross-platform, meaning you can play with friends on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC as long as one of you owns the game.

The only requirement is that you both need an EA account linked to your platform account. You probably already have one if you’ve played Apex Legends, The Sims, or any recent Madden or FIFA title. The Friend’s Pass feature can be used with multiple friends, too (just not at the same time.) It’s not a one-time use code, and a different friend can even pick up where another left off.

The demo of Split Fiction will be playable using Friend’s Pas, too, and it will also have couch co-op. Any progress you make in the demo will also carry over to the full game, too.

There’s a caveat for any would-be Trophy or Achivement hunters out there. Only the player who owns the game — the host — can unlock achievements, so you’ll need to get your own copy if you want to unlock everything in it.

The game is slated for release on March 6. You’ll need a friend, though; the game is co-op only, so any single players out there won’t be able to complete the game on their own. Hazelight even has a workaround for that, though; a Discord server where you can find other players online to journey through the sci-fi/fantasy world of Split Fiction together.