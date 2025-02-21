 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

With Split Fiction, your Friend’s Pass goes cross-platform

By
Zoe and Mio run through a sci-fi world in Split Fiction.
Hazelight

When It Takes Two was released, two friends could play with a single copy as long as they were on the same platform — but with Split Fiction, a single copy is all you need to play with a friend. Period. The Friend’s Pass function is going cross-platform, meaning you can play with friends on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC as long as one of you owns the game.

The only requirement is that you both need an EA account linked to your platform account. You probably already have one if you’ve played Apex Legends, The Sims, or any recent Madden or FIFA title. The Friend’s Pass feature can be used with multiple friends, too (just not at the same time.) It’s not a one-time use code, and a different friend can even pick up where another left off.

Recommended Videos

The demo of Split Fiction will be playable using Friend’s Pas, too, and it will also have couch co-op. Any progress you make in the demo will also carry over to the full game, too.

There’s a caveat for any would-be Trophy or Achivement hunters out there. Only the player who owns the game — the host — can unlock achievements, so you’ll need to get your own copy if you want to unlock everything in it.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The game is slated for release on March 6. You’ll need a friend, though; the game is co-op only, so any single players out there won’t be able to complete the game on their own. Hazelight even has a workaround for that, though; a Discord server where you can find other players online to journey through the sci-fi/fantasy world of Split Fiction together.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
The best simulation games on PS5
Gran Turismo 7 played with a steering wheel.

Technically speaking, all games are simulations. Most just tend to be very unrealistic. Even the best open-world games or best survival games take a ton of liberty in smoothing over a lot of the things we would normally think were mundane. The simulation genre not only embraces the fine details but makes mastering them the entire experience. There are plenty of meme games that make fun of simulators, but the ones that take themselves seriously end up being some of the best PS5 games you can play. Whether you love simulators already or are looking for some good places to start, here are all the best simulation games on PS5.

Gran Turismo 7

Read more
Among Us 3D brings first-person deception shenanigans to PC players
An Among Us imposter stands next to a dead body in Among Us VR.

You'll soon be able to play Among Us in first person on PC with the launch of Among Us 3D. Sort of a variant of Among Us VR, this new game allows Steam players to join lobbies with Meta Quest, PlayStation VR 2, Steam VR, and Pico users. Over the next few months, all Among Us VR branding will be changed to Among Us 3D.

"The launch of Among Us VR gave players the chance to step inside the game, bringing an entirely new level of suspense and hilarity to the social deduction experience,” said Victoria Tran, Community Director at Innersloth. “This crossplay feature strengthens our amazing community, making it easier than ever for players to team up—or backstab each other—regardless of their platform."

Read more
Newegg is selling a prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 for $800
The ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC on a white background.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 to get a dependable machine from gaming PC deals. You just need to be patient in looking for incredible offers like this one from Newegg: the ABS Cyclone Aqua for only $800, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $1,000. This gaming desktop won't stay available at 20% off for long though, so if you're interested, we highly recommend adding it to your cart and completing the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the ABS Cyclone Aqua gaming PC
The ABS Cyclone Aqua will let you play the best PC games without any issues, as it's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 32GB of RAM that's plenty for most gamers, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. You'll also get a 1TB SSD with this gaming PC, so you'll have lots of space to install your favorite titles and all their DLCs, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start doing that right away after hooking up the ABS Cyclone Aqua to the necessary peripherals.

Read more