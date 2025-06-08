 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

I have finally found the perfect game, and it is Animal Crossing meets picross

By
A rat sits in a living room in Squeakross: Home Squeak Home.
Alblune

For over a decade, I have been on a quest: to find the perfect picross game.

“How hard can that be?” you may ask. After all, picross is a fairly straightforward puzzle format. You fill in squares on a grid using clues in each column and grid and wind up creating a sort of paint by numbers image when it’s all solved. It’s a format that has been done to death in video games and debatably perfected in Jupiter’s long-running Picross S series. But as my hunger for more puzzles has risen, so have my standards. I have become a total snob, honing in on the smallest nuances and voicing criticism for games that just phone it in with easy puzzles. Only a few games have cleared my bar, with the delightful Murder By Numbers previously holding the throne.

Recommended Videos

Now, there’s a new champion. After tireless years spent solving grid puzzles, I have discovered what just might be the greatest picross game of all time. Squeakross: Home Squeak Home is a new benchmark for a well-trodden puzzle format, and that’s thanks to all the rodent facts it has taught me along the way.

Squeakross isn’t any old picross game. While it does have players completing standard grid puzzles, it isn’t just content to offer hundreds of assorted challenges to solve and call it a day. Instead, it contextualizes all of that in a creative way that builds on Animal Crossing of all things. The premise is that I am a rat who has moved into a new home. After customizing my furry pal, I’m dropped into his empty room. I’ll need some furniture to decorate it, which I can order from catalogues. Rather than buying items, I need to solve a picross puzzle to reveal the item and add it to my inventory. If I complete a harder version of the puzzle, I’ll unlock the item’s color variants and the ability to place more than one of it down. The more puzzles I unlock, the more rooms I can decorate.

Related: 
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

The picross element is fairly basic for the genre, though much friendlier to newcomers as it doesn’t punish mistakes. There are no timers that tick down if you fill a box in wrong. You also have plenty of hint tools to get you out of a bind if you’ve messed up somewhere. It’s a friendly introduction to the format, and that’s a great decision considering just how casually appealing everything around it is.

The real star of the package is home decoration, which essentially drops Animal Crossing’s Happy Home Designer tool in the middle of a puzzle game. When I’m in my house, I simply call up a list of every item I’ve acquired and plop it in the world. I can then pick each up, rotate it, and place it exactly where I want on a grid. My little rat wanders around the space and will interact with any object I click on. It’s an unbelievably high-effort setup for the scope of this game, as it features hundreds of different interactions. I can even unlock partitions to create nooks within rooms.

A picross puzzle appears in Squeakross: Home Squeak Home.
Alblune

The package doesn’t stop there, either. I can unlock clothing for my rat and dress it up. I can use photo mode to take selfies in my house. Best of all, I have a rat email account which sends me information about real life animal charities with links showing me how to support them. Those emails also include rodent facts and adorable photos. (I also get the occasional chain email too, which as an unknown sender tries to rope me into some kind of seed ponzi scheme.)

Everything about Squeakross is the very definition of pleasant. The puzzles are meditative, the house decoration is satisfying, and the commitment to educating players about real rodents is incredibly charming. When I call it a perfect picross game, I really mean that. It’s one of the only ones I’ve played in recent years that embraces how comforting the genre is to fans and builds that out into a cozy getaway that isn’t just trying to deliver a cold list of puzzles. It doesn’t just use its wholesome label as an empty fashion statement; it is a force for good in these dark times. Squeakcross can save the world. Or at least it can save me right now.

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

If the Game Awards have you bummed, check out the Indie Game Award nominations
Key art for Animal Well

The Indie Game Awards Nominee Announcement

The Indie Awards, a new ceremony created to recognize independent games, has announced its first slate of nominees. Balatro, Animal Well, 1000xResist and more will compete for Game of the Year, while several smaller games are represented in categories such as Solo Development and Bite-Sized Game.

Read more
I tried to beat UFO 50’s hardest game. It turned into a fight for my soul
Key art for UFO 50 shows several retro characters.

On November 6, I was rudely awoken by my alarm blaring from behind my pillow. It couldn’t have known that I’d barely slept the night before, anxious about what world I’d wake up to the next day. No hesitation. It was time to rip the Band-Aid off. I opened the CNN browser tab I’d been obsessively refreshing the night before. I looked at the election result I’d always known was coming and shut my screen off just as quickly.

I’m in a rush. In 45 minutes, I need to be in a cab on my way to the airport. As fate would have it, I had a morning flight to Canada to catch. While standing in the shower, the void in my chest opening wider, I wonder if I’d get on that return flight in three days.

Read more
Guitar Hero meets Earthbound in 2024’s strangest game
A girl plays guitar in Starstruck: Hands of Time.

For a good chunk of my young-adult life, I was obsessed with the idea of creating my masterpiece. It’s not even that I wanted to create a great work of art with something to say; I felt I had to. My fear of death led me to believe that I needed to find a way to leave a lasting legacy behind, like the filmmakers and playwrights I revered at the time. While that feeling dissipated in later years, it reformed as a constant imposter syndrome that I still grapple with from time to time. There are moments where I feel that my writing or music isn’t good enough. At other times, I become bitter when a work I’m proud of doesn’t get the attention I wished it deserved. It’s a vicious ouroboros that I struggle to break out of.

This may sound like a strangely dramatic way to introduce Starstruck: Hands of Time. If you look at the new PC game’s Steam page, you’ll find what looks like a goofy adventure that takes notes from Earthbound, Guitar Hero, and Katamari Damacy. While that’s all true, the avant-garde adventure is hiding something much more grotesque below its bubbly surface. It’s a slow-bubbling anxiety attack, one that makes for one of 2024’s most unexpectedly vital games.
Spiraling out of orbit
Starstruck: Hands of Time begins in a playful fashion. An astronaut travels back to the past after the Earth of the future is overtaken by a mysterious mold. With the help of their cheerful robo companion, they head back to the past to find the source of this sludge. That takes them to an unassumingly small town inhabited by a happy-go-lucky kid named Edwin. It’s a normal, and very misleading, start to a wild four-hour odyssey that doesn’t go anywhere you’re expecting.

Read more