‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ special edition includes snazzy Pro Controller

Gabe Gurwin
The Nintendo Switch exclusive Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases this December, and it’s poised to take over many players’ lives for the foreseeable future. If you’re planning on devoting your next few months to mastering the Wombo Combo, the game’s special edition just might be for you.

Launching alongside the standard version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 7 for $140, the special edition includes a steel book game case as well a Switch Pro Controller with white handles and the famous Smash Ball across the top. The controller will also be sold separately for $75, and those interested in purchasing GameCube controllers with the Smash Bros. logo will be able to do so, as well — with the controller adapter, these can be used on Switch.

We’re certain to see fans divided on which controller is the “correct” one for use in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The GameCube controller has been a staple of the series since Melee released in 2001, but the Switch Pro Controller might be the best console controller Nintendo has ever made. We particularly love it for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and it includes the same motion controls found in the Joy-Con controllers.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will feature every single fighter ever included in any of the series’ other installments, but it will also include several new characters. These include Simon and Richter Belmont from Castlevania, King K. Rool from Donkey Kong Country, Chrom from Fire Emblem: Awakening, and Ridley from the Metroid series. All stages also have multiple “forms,” as well, giving competitive players more options for where to play their opponents, and new multiplayer modes will shake up how you battle your friends during parties.

If you’re looking to pick up some other Nintendo Switch games over the next few months, Nintendo has you covered, as well. Beginning on September 28, “starter packs” for Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Splatoon 2 will be available for $60 each. The packs include the game as well as a strategy guide, and given the amount of collectibles in Breath of the Wild and Odyssey, you’re almost guaranteed to use the guide at least a few times.

