This week, season pass holders for Tom Clancy’s The Divison 2 received access to the second episodic expansion title Pentagon: The Last Castle. The latest DLC introduces a ton of new content to keep the game fresh, including two new main missions: Pentagon and DARPA Research Labs. To celebrate the post-launch milestone, Ubisoft is hosting a free weekend for the game.

So, if you were interested in picking the game up but were unsure if it was worth a buy, now is an excellent time to test it out. Starting on Thursday, October 17, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One users can trot around post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. while shooting down baddies and earning sweet loot. Players can begin to download the game by going to their respective digital stores. PC users can start pre-loading the game by heading to the Epic Games Store or UPlay. The free weekend will conclude on Monday, October 21.

Ubisoft also confirmed that the full version of The Division 2 would be accessible throughout the weekend. If you enjoy the game and wish to continue playing after the free weekend concludes, you can receive up to 70% in savings and keep all the progress you make during the free weekend.

Alongside new missions, Ubisoft also detailed all the new content added into the game in the Episode 2 patch notes, which details all of the latest changes made to the game. Some of the most significant changes made to The Division 2 introduces The Technician, a new specialization equipped with a P-017 Rocket Launcher capable of firing six missiles. Other noteworthy changes introduced in the latest patch include a new player-versus-player (PvP) map called ‘The Wharf’ and a new Conflict PvP mode called Team Elimination.

New high-end loot and firearms have also been added into the game, such as the high-end KSG shotgun or the nifty “Sawyer’s Kneepads.” Equipping these onto your player will boost your protection by 50% while moving from cover to cover.

Despite the next raid getting pushed back just a bit longer, Ubisoft is certainly making it up to us by introducing new content and plenty of touch-ups to even out gameplay.

