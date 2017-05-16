Developer Eidos Montreal shoots down rumor of 'Thief 5' game

Why it matters to you The future of the Thief franchise has been in question since its 2014 reboot and this latest rumor quashing leaves the issue in uncertain territory.

Since the release of the Thief reboot in 2014, we haven’t heard too much about the future of the franchise. While an update on the status of its film adaptation seemed to confirm that a new game was in the works, Eidos Montreal has staunchly (and sarcastically) denied it.

The Thief movie, in any event, is being developed by Straight Up Films, the production company behind films like Wally Pfister’s directorial debut Transcendence, and the 2016 Western Jane Got a Gun. The Thief adaptation is listed on the company’s website among its various projects that are currently in production.

Straight Up Films describes Thief as “one of the greatest games ever created” and suggests that the property is “poised to be the next great multiplatform franchise.” It even goes so far as to state that this multimedia success will be achieved by the release of the movie and an upcoming video game sequel “in step” with one another.

The reason for making that assertion remains unclear, though, as head of Eidos Montreal, David Anfossi, has made it crystal that a new Thief game isn’t in the works (thanks Gamespot).

Apparently we’re developing Thief 5 game! So now we have a title… We just have to build a team,a budget… Forget it! @EidosMontreal pic.twitter.com/suiAgcK7sU — David Anfossi (@DavidAnfossi) May 15, 2017

The immediate response from other Twitter users wasn’t particularly positive. Not because they necessarily wanted Anfossi and Eidos to make another Thief game, but because they weren’t that impressed with the 2014 reboot of the series. Although that game received middling reviews, clearly a number of the series’ fans were even less impressed.

Perhaps they will enjoy the movie more. While it looks like the Thief 5 game isn’t happening, the film certainly is. Straight Up Films states that it will “tell a new chapter in the storied world of the series’ hero.” This suggests that it will be distinct from the games, rather than a straight adaptation of an existing story.

In the meantime, Eidos Montral isn’t sitting idly by. It’s currently rumored to be occupied with the development of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is expected to release at some point in early 2018.

Updated 05/16/2017 by Jon Martindale – added comment from David Anfossi that debunked Thief 5 rumor.