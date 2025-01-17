Trading comes to Pokémon TCG Pocket later this month, but there’s a catch

Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally bringing the trading function to the game later this month. One of the hottest titles on the market, TCG Pocket is a more simplified, streamlined version of the regular trading card game with a heavier focus on card collecting than battling. Trading is a big part of that, but the feature has been unavailable since launch.

In what should come as no surprise, there are restrictions on how trade works. You will only be able to trade cards with a diamond rarity of one through four or cards with a one-star rarity, and alternate art cards won’t be tradeable. You need to be friends with the person you’re trading with, too. Cards must also be the same rarity to be eligible for trade, so you won’t be able to swap a one-diamond Heatmor for a three-diamond Serperior, no matter how many of them you might have. (At last count, I have 17 Heatmor. Send help.)

Pokémon TCG Pocket broke the news through a post on X, detailing all the different rules around trading. In the hours since the post went live, fans have responded with dozens of comments, many criticizing the rules. TCG Pocket has since replied to these concerns with another post.

Thank you, everyone, for your immediate thoughts on this topic! Your concerns are seen. Once this feature becomes available, I'd like to invite everyone to try it and provide feedback. This way, the game can continue to evolve in an enjoyable way for everyone. 🙏 — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) January 16, 2025

Fans of the game pointed out that finishing sets — and especially collecting the rarest cards of all — would be difficult with the current restrictions. The game is also introducing another item that has to be used to perform trades, which likely means another type of currency. How that item is obtained has not been shared.

The post says that “certain cards from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs” will be eligible for trade, but it doesn’t list the cards that will not be available (although promotional cards from limited-time events are likely included on the non-tradeable list.)

The team did not provide a release date for the feature, but many estimates put the next major update on January 29.