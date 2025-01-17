 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Trading comes to Pokémon TCG Pocket later this month, but there’s a catch

By
Moltres and Zapdos cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Nintendo

Pokémon TCG Pocket is finally bringing the trading function to the game later this month. One of the hottest titles on the market, TCG Pocket is a more simplified, streamlined version of the regular trading card game with a heavier focus on card collecting than battling. Trading is a big part of that, but the feature has been unavailable since launch.

In what should come as no surprise, there are restrictions on how trade works. You will only be able to trade cards with a diamond rarity of one through four or cards with a one-star rarity, and alternate art cards won’t be tradeable. You need to be friends with the person you’re trading with, too. Cards must also be the same rarity to be eligible for trade, so you won’t be able to swap a one-diamond Heatmor for a three-diamond Serperior, no matter how many of them you might have. (At last count, I have 17 Heatmor. Send help.)

Recommended Videos

Pokémon TCG Pocket broke the news through a post on X, detailing all the different rules around trading. In the hours since the post went live, fans have responded with dozens of comments, many criticizing the rules. TCG Pocket has since replied to these concerns with another post.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Thank you, everyone, for your immediate thoughts on this topic!

Your concerns are seen. Once this feature becomes available, I&#39;d like to invite everyone to try it and provide feedback. This way, the game can continue to evolve in an enjoyable way for everyone. 🙏

&mdash; Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) January 16, 2025

Fans of the game pointed out that finishing sets — and especially collecting the rarest cards of all — would be difficult with the current restrictions. The game is also introducing another item that has to be used to perform trades, which likely means another type of currency. How that item is obtained has not been shared.

The post says that “certain cards from Genetic Apex and Mythical Island booster packs” will be eligible for trade, but it doesn’t list the cards that will not be available (although promotional cards from limited-time events are likely included on the non-tradeable list.)

The team did not provide a release date for the feature, but many estimates put the next major update on January 29.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Pokémon’s free mobile card game is nostalgic fun, but watch your wallet
A trading card battle on mobile.

What's sure to be mobile gaming's next big thing is here. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is out now and it brings the classic tabletop deckbuilding game to your phone. It's a free app that lets players open booster packs, collect cards, and play a streamlined version of the card game. On top of that, it's full of social hooks and ways for players to show off their favorite cards. It's about as much of a slam dunk as you could imagine for a mobile game, to the point where I'm surprised it's taken The Pokémon Company this long to make it.

Nostalgia is an easy path to victory, but does that make for a good game? Based on my time with it so far, I can see some immediate appeal that's sure to keep me logging in consistently for at least a few weeks. It's the kind of free download that comes with a big red buyer beware, though. This is a game designed to vacuum up money in ways that can feel a bit uncomfortable. If you're the kind of person who gets impatient anytime you're presented with a timer, download it at your own risk.
Gotta collect 'em all
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket essentially looks to capture the full experience of the Pokémon trading card game and stuff it into a mobile app. In that sense, it's a success. As soon as I boot it up and create my account, it quickly throws a five-card booster pack my way that I tear it open by swiping the screen. All the excitement I felt as a kid doing the same with real packs flooded in instantly. Just as I did back then, I find myself marveling at the art. Classic cards from my youth appear here, including the elegant Hitmonchan card I treasured as a kid, but I'm just as enamored with the art I've never seen. When I pull a card that features a top-to-bottom art spread showing Digletts burrowing through the card, I'm hooked.

Read more
Is the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Premium Pass worth it?
Two people holding their phones playing Pokemon TCGP.

Nintendo's beloved Pokémon trading card franchise has finally arrived on mobile devices, allowing players to open Booster Packs, create their own decks, and battle other players online. Similar to Pokémon Go, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has a Premium Pass that grants players exclusive items at the cost of a monthly price.

While it may sound enticing, the real question is if the Premium Pass for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is worth subscribing to. Nintendo has released some incredible Pokémon games throughout the decades, but we'll inform you of whether purchasing the Pokémon TCGP Premium Pass is worth your money.
What is the Pokémon TCGP Premium Pass?

Read more
It’ll cost $10 to roll over your Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp save
A logo that says "Welcome to Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete." There are a bunch of character interacting on a camp ground, with a rainbow in the background.

Nintendo has finally revealed Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete, the paid version of its long-running Pocket Camp mobile game that'll be the way to play after the company takes the older game offline.

While the seven-year-old free-to-play title will be removed from app stores on November 29, players can pay a onetime fee to roll over their progress and most of their data to Complete when it launches on December 3. This is a big break from tradition. Usually, when a game is taken offline, it's gone. At best, previous owners can still play it offline; at worst, it's unplayable forever unless it's pirated or emulated.

Read more