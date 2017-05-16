Ubisoft says new Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Crew games coming in the next year

Why it matters to you The next year is shaping up to be huge for Ubisoft -- and the fans of its games -- with new installments for major franchises in the works.

Ubisoft is already off to a big start this year with Ghost Recon: Wildlands and For Honor, and the publisher isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. Over the next year, we’ll see new installments in the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry franchises, as well as a return to open-world racing in The Crew 2.

“In 2017-18, we will see the exciting returns of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Crew, and South Park,” said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an earnings report.

Of those four games, only South Park: The Fractured But Whole had actually already been announced. Ubisoft confirmed the existence of Far Cry 5 on the game’s Twitter page Tuesday, as well as The Crew 2. The original The Crew game used an always-online design approach similar to what was seen in The Division, though it wasn’t a particularly big hit among critics.

After taking last year off, the next Assassin’s Creed — rumored to be called Assassin’s Creed: Origins — will reportedly take players to Egypt and will contain boating sequences like those seen in Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The director of Black Flag is also rumored to be working on the project — his Twitter currently says that he’s working on an “unannounced project.”

What’s perhaps even more interesting than the games scheduled for release within the next year are those that are not. The Splinter Cell series hasn’t seen a new installment since 2013, and Rayman fans are still waiting for a true sequel to Rayman Legends. It also appears that a sequel to The Division is still a little further off, and the continued legs of Rainbow Six: Siege mean that it’ll likely survive for quite a bit longer without a follow-up.