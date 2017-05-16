Yes, the next Far Cry game is called 'Far Cry 5'

Ubisoft’s Far Cry series has taken us to tropical islands, the snowy mountains of the Himalayas, and to the origin of humankind itself. After weeks of rumors, the publisher confirmed that the game would, in fact, be called Far Cry 5, but we’re eagerly anticipating more official information on where the series will take us next. From the game’s rumored setting to hints about its story and even potential callbacks to an earlier, beloved game, here is everything we know about Far Cry 5.

Go West, young man

While Ubisoft confirmed Far Cry 5‘s title on Twitter, it hasn’t yet confirmed the meat of the game. There are a few reports that suggest the game will be set in Montana. In early May, a filming crew arrived at the Mni-Sda Presbyterian Church in northeastern Montana to shoot live-action promotional footage for an upcoming video game. At the time, shoot producer Jeff Guillot revealed that the game would be “a sequel to an existing global franchise,” coming out in September. Guillot said the game would take place “in an imaginary location,” though that could refer to a fictionalized version of the state: Far Cry 3 and 4 both take place in fictional countries based very closely on real-world locales.

This doesn’t exactly narrow down that the game is necessarily Far Cry, but as Nerdbite pointed out, Guillot’s past promotional campaigns include Driver, Red Steel 2, and Rabbids — all Ubisoft franchises. With evidence pointing to a new Assassin’s Creed set in ancient Egypt coming this year and no other major Ubisoft franchise fitting the tone of the shoot, Far Cry 5 is the obvious conclusion.

A survey sent out to players after the release of Far Cry 4 further helps fuel this rumor. The document asked fans about potential Vietnam, Peru, or zombie settings, as well as a game “in the Spaghetti Western style set in the late 19th century Americas.”

However, it’s also possible that the game is set in Montana but takes place in the present day. A reader writing into Giant Bomb, who claimed to have a friend working at Ubisoft Toronto — a studio that supported both Far Cry 4 and Far Cry Primal — said that the game would be set in modern-day Montana, and that the protagonist would be a police officer. According to the letter, a rebel group has apparently taken over part of the northwestern region of the state, and police officer must act as a vigilante in order to stop them.

A return to a beloved location?

Should Ubisoft have, for some reason, opted not to set Far Cry 5 in Montana, however, there is one clue that points to a familiar location: the tropical island of Far Cry 3. The Ubisoft France Facebook account posted an image that appeared to be of Rook Island with the caption, “an island that we never really left.”

Ubisoft later told Game Informer that this was simply a “throwback post,” but, in a time of pre-E3 rumors, even a throwback post can look like a teaser for an upcoming game. While it might not relate to Far Cry 5, we wouldn’t mind if it was the first sign of a remastered game.

So when can we play it?

During its 2017 earnings report, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry 5 is on track to launch during its 2018 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2018. We’re keeping our fingers crossed that Ubisoft will tell us a lot more about Far Cry 5 at its E3 2017 press conference June 12.