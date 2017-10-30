Here are the big announcements from the PlayStation Paris Games Week show

Sony’s E3 presentation in June was light on new game announcements, and instead focused on several games we had already seen and extended gameplay presentations. The company took a decidedly different approach to its Paris Games Week show, which was packed full of announcements from both independent studios and big-name publishers. Here are the biggest and best games shown during the event.

Ghost of Tsushima

The biggest surprise of the entire event was Ghost of Tsushima, a samurai game developed by Sucker Punch, the maker of Infamous. Set during the Mongol invasion of Tshushima in 1274, the game appears to be a more realistic take on the subject than we saw from this year’s Nioh. The game will feature both action and stealth elements, and you will be tasked with defending the entire island from the invading force. Unlike Infamous, you won’t be gaining powers, but rather knowledge about what it means to be a samurai warrior.

The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog delivered a bizarre new trailer for The Last of Us: Part II that features zero characters from the original game. Instead, we’re introduced to a cult that is hanging a group of women and discussing an unnamed “apostate.” The would-be victims are quickly rescued by a bow-wielding assassin hiding in the trees nearby, but they choose to let the ringleader go before they’re attacked by a swarm of clickers. This could perhaps mean we’ll be playing as characters other than just Ellie or Joel in the game. No release date or window was given.

Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris

As was previously rumored, the first expansion for Destiny 2 is titled The Curse of Osiris, and it’s due out on December 5. The expansion will take Guardians to Mercury, which wasn’t featured in the main story, as they search for the lost titular hero. He’s the key to stopping an invading army of machines, which appears to comprised mainly of the Vex. The expansion’s dark tone stands in contrast to the more humorous tone of the campaign.

God of War

The next God of War game will arrive in early 2018, and the gameplay shown off during the Paris Games Week presentation shows that even with its over-the-shoulder perspective, it’s still just as fast and intense as previous games. The combat will see Kratos and his son working together to kill monsters. One of the creatures we see, a “Soul Eater,” is capable of destroying living beings and depriving them of any hope of the afterlife.

Guacamelee! 2

The hit action-platforming game Guacamelee! was a fantastic addition to the PlayStation 4 library, and the game will be getting a sequel in 2018 that offers the ability to play as a chicken for both puzzle-solving and combat scenarios. The chicken will even be able to learn new powers via a “chicken oracle,” and colored “dimensional waves” will make navigating the world more challenging. Four-player cooperative play is also supported, if your friends are ready for a fiesta.

Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream’s Detroit: Become Human is out exclusively for PlayStation 4 in spring 2018, and it’s shaping up to be the most ambitious game the developer has ever made. In the latest gameplay trailer, we see the android Kara working for a man named Todd as the nanny for his little girl named Alice. After becoming enraged at the young girl, Todd attempts to attack her, and it’s up to you as the player to determine whether to let him do so, escape with Alice, or even shoot and kill Todd.

Spider-Man

Insomniac’s Spider-Man got a gameplay presentation at E3 that showed off its action-packed combat, but the Paris Games Week trailer instead focuses on story. Miles Morales will play a central role alongside Peter Parker, as will the villain Mister Negative. We also saw a quick glimpse of a “re-elect Osborn mayor” sign at one point, which refers to Harry’s father, Norman. The game will hit PlayStation 4 in 2018.

The Hong Kong Massacre

Those looking for a new twin-stick shooter addiction should check out The Hong Kong Massacre from first-time developer Vreski. The game blends top-down action with a gritty, Hong Kong setting similar to Sleeping Dogs, and it has the style of films from director John Woo. It will be released in 2018 and will also be available on PC, Mac, and Linux.

Spelunky 2

One of the biggest surprises of the entire show was Spelunky 2, a sequel to the acclaimed platforming and exploration game. While details from the trailer were scarce, it appears that the adventurer seen in the original game has passed away, and he has passed the mantle to his daughter. No release date has been given for the title thus far.

Oure

Following in the whimsical and atmospheric footsteps of games like Journey, Oure is a beautiful adventure game about a young girl with the ability to transform into a flying dragon. Using her powers, she must avoid hazards and contact giant creatures known as “Titans,” who have mysteriously stopped doing their assigned jobs. The best thing? The game is available today on the PlayStation 4’s store.

Megalith

The PlayStation VR headset will be getting in on the “hero shooter” genre with Megalith, developed by Disruptive Games. The multiplayer game stars “Titans” — presumably not the same ones featured in Oure — from prehistory, who battle against each other in the struggle to become a God. We only got to see a few seconds of gameplay, but we’re hoping to see more before its 2018 release.

Bow to Blood

Though PlayStation 4 doesn’t have a full-fledged pirate exclusive like Microsoft’s Sea of Thieves, it appears to have a nice alternative in the PlayStation VR title Bow to Blood. Set in a futuristic world and featuring intense ship navigation and ship-to-ship combat, it’s one of the standout games on display for the PlayStation VR, and we can’t wait to see what else it has to offer.

Dead Hungry and Stifled

If you’re getting into the Halloween spirit this week, you have a couple new PlayStation VR titles to help creep you out. On the less-serious side of the Halloween spectrum is Dead Hungry, a fast-service cooking game that tasks you with feeding hungry zombies in order to cure them of their affliction. Also releasing on Halloween is Stifled, a minimalist horror game with a world that is drawn in front of you as you make noise. Make too much, however, and terrors will seek you out.

Erica

The PlayStation 4’s “Playlink” feature allows games to use mobile phones as controllers in place of a traditional gamepad, and Erica appears to be using this ability to great effect. The narrative-heavy thriller follows the titular character on a dark mystery, and you can use your phone to turn keys or pages in the game’s world, make dialogue choices, or even use a knife to stab another character. No release date has been given yet.

Blood & Truth

Following the Guy Ritchie-inspired minigame London Heist that was included in PlayStation VR Worlds, Sony’s London Studio is creating a full-fledged, bullet-filled British action game called Blood & Truth. It follows Ryan, who saw his family attacked after returning from his military duties. He is now on a quest for revenge and is packing silenced pistols and assault rifles to make that happen. The game’s graphics look absolutely stunning for a VR game, and we’re curious to see if the final product can match the trailer.