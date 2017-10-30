How to tune in for Sony’s Paris Games Week press conference

Why it matters to you If you're a PS4 owner, Paris Games Week promises to showcase a ton of new and upcoming games.

The holiday game rush is here, but for those who are still looking toward the future, Paris Games Week is right around the corner. Sony has had a presence at the annual trade show since 2015, when it delivered a long list of new trailers and details for hotly anticipated games of the time such as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Gran Turismo Sport, and Horizon Zero Dawn. After forgoing a traditional conference in 2016, Sony will take the stage to show off 21 upcoming games. Of that large batch, seven will be fresh game announcements across both PS4 and PSVR. And that’s before the main event even begins. Here’s how to watch Sony’s showcase at Paris Games Week.

How to watch

Paris Games Week runs all of next week, but Sony kicks it off at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, October 30. As mentioned, however, Sony will announce seven new games before the event even starts. The introductory presser begins at 8 a.m. PT. We’ll be streaming the event right here in this post, so you can bookmark this page and join us. The event will also stream on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and on the PlayStation site. When the press conference wraps up, the stream will continue by taking a closer look at some of the announcements.

What to expect

Paris Games Week has become substantially more popular year by year since its inaugural event in 2010. Attendance surpassed 300,000 in both 2015 and 2016. While those numbers may not mean very much for those situated in North America, it does mean that the event is important enough to warrant some enticing announcements from Sony. The seven new games alone are worth tuning in for, but expect to see new footage from Sony’s big exclusives that are still in the pipeline.

Perhaps we’ll learn more about God of War, Days Gone, or Detroit: Become Human, three huge PS4 exclusives that have received significant attention at other media events. Or maybe we’ll finally learn what is going on with Media Molecule’s Dreams. The ambitious title from the creators of LittleBigPlanet was expected to enter beta this year but has been MIA.