How long is God of War Ragnarok?

Sequels typically, though not always, tend to try to be bigger than their previous entry. God of War Ragnarok certainly had massive expectations for it when compared to the 2018 game, which it has, at least for most people, managed to exceed. One thing that everyone can agree on about this sequel is that it is noticeably larger than its prior entry. This could come as good news to some, and a cause for concern for others.

Game length will come down to many factors, but we can help you estimate just how big of a time investment God of War Ragnarok will be depending on how you like to play games. Between difficulty settings, optional content, and more, here is a full guide on how many hours you can expect the final chapter for Kratos and Atreus in the realm of Norse mythology to last in God of War Ragnarok.

How long does God of War Ragnarok take to finish?

We’ll start off with the most streamlined approach to God of War Ragnarok. If you simply focused on the story, ignoring or doing very little side content, it should take you somewhere between 20 and 25 hours. This, on average, puts it just a couple hours over what most people ended up putting into the 2018 game. However, you may want to assume it will be closer to the 25-hour mark if you play on normal, or especially any difficulty level above that. God of War Ragnarok is a bit harder than its predecessor, so you may end up retrying some battles here and there. Playing on the easiest mode, obviously, will let you bring that time down just a bit.

While the main story isn’t drastically longer than the first game, the amount and scale of side content certainly is. Doing just the major side quests could bring your total up to 30 to 35 hours easily.

How long does it take to 100% God of War Ragnarok?

If you’re the type who wants to do and see everything the nine realms has to offer in God of War Ragnarok, you’re in for a long haul. Thankfully, nothing in this game is missable, so you can always focus on the main story and then double back to clean up the extras so you don’t burn yourself out. However you plan on doing it, here are all the things you’ll need to do if you want to 100% God of War Ragnarok:

Complete the entire story

Finish all 47 Favours, including: Kill all 48 of Odin’s Ravins Destroy all four Draugr Holes Collect a flower from all nine realms Find all six Lindwyrms Find and remove all six Hel Tears Find all four Seasonal Stags Find all 10 Remnants of Asgard

Find all 38 Artifacts across four realms

Find all 14 Books across four realms

Find all the Lore Markers, Scrolls, Rune Reads, and Lost Pages in each realm for a total of 80

Find 10 buried treasures

Open all 35 Nornir Chests

Open all 53 Legendary Chests

Find 10 Berserker Gravestones

Complete all 15 Muspelheim Trials

All told, this is a massive 418 collectables/objectives in God of War Ragnarok. A guide will be basically essential for many of these hidden items, unless you’re a very thorough player, in which case that will just add on more total time. All told, if you are dead set on 100% completing God of War Ragnarok, this game is likely going to take 55 hours or more for an average player.

