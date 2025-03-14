 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Massive Final Fantasy XIV update brings players a bunch of new content

By
Final Fantasy XIV patch 7.2.
Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV has been in content drought territory lately, with players taking the opportunity to level alt jobs and painstakingly create elaborate portraits for each one — but all of that is about to change with patch 7.2. After a 24-hour maintenance period on the 24th, the patch will launch on March 25.

For hard content players, the Savage version of the new Arcadion: Cruiserweight Division tier will release seven days after the initial patch, giving you one week to prep your gear. Naoki Yoshida and Toshi Murouchi showed off the first fight of the new tier in a Live Letter stream today, revealing a disco-dancing male Viera named “Dancing Green” as the boss.

Recommended Videos

He looks so comical that as the footage showed a Warrior of Light getting ready to take him on, Murouchi lamented how embarrassing it is for us to fight such a ridiculous boss with such a serious face. We’re all quite used to facing ridiculous bosses in FFXIV, though, of course. Interestingly, it looks like the fight will have some kind of rhythm game aspect to it, with Yoshida alluding to a perfection bonus and likening the music to a DDR (Dance Dance Revolution) track.

Dancing Green raid boss FFXIV.
Square Enix

Alongside the usual story and raid content, we’re also getting updates to PvP, the new Cosmic Exploration content, and the next Field Exploration series (i.e. the new Bozja).

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Cosmic Exploration is a new type of side content for leveling crafters and gatherers at level 10 and above, coming in patch 7.21 on April 22. The theme of the content appears to be building bases on distant planets, with the content beginning on the moon in this patch and moving on to new places in future updates. The main gameplay loop revolves around completing missions, earning credits, and getting rewards to expand the base. Nice QoL features include a separate inventory and a permanent sprint button.

Cosmic exploration FFXIV.
Square Enix

It also looks like you can fly around in a giant mech suit, smashing crystals to collect resources. There are definitely a fair few similarities between this content and the Firmament — it even has a new version of Kupo Fortune called Cosmic Fortune where you can trade “Lunar Credits” for prizes (including a new dye color).

The new Field Exploration series is coming in patch 7.25 (coming May 27) and it’s called Occult Crescent. You need to have completed Dawntrail and have a Disciple of War or Magic at level 100 to enter and it will be split into different instances, each with up to 72 players. Much like the Bozja content from Shadowbringers, Occult Crescent has its own leveling system where you’ll lose experience points each time you’re incapacitated (unless you’re revived by another player). There will also be a separate support job system called “Phantom Jobs,” which you can unlock and level up as you progress.

Phantom Jobs in Occult Crescent FFXIV.
Square Enix

Critical Encounters are making a comeback too, hopefully with as many hardcore mechanics as the encounters in Bozja. When enough players gather at a Critical Encounter, you can form parties and take on the boss in a time-limited battle. There’s also a weapon enhancement story tied to this content called “The Phantom Weapon.”

Two QoL upgrades that are also coming are the ability to summon your mount while moving and a new “jogging” state that keeps your movement speed up for longer after a sprint ends. They might sound small, but don’t be fooled — this is a big deal.

To recap, here’s a list of the main content coming in the 7.2 patches:

  • Main Scenario – Seekers of Eternity
  • New Arcadion raid tier
  • Cosmic Exploration
  • The Occult Crescent
  • New Dungeon – The Underkeep
  • New Trial – Recollection
  • New Unreal Trial – Hell’s Kier (Unreal)
  • Allied Society Quests
  • More Hildibrand quests
  • New crafting recipes
  • New mounts, minions, and emotes
  • PvP updates

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Recent PS5 firmware update may have caused big issues in some games
Final Fantasy 16's main cast standing together.

The latest PlayStation 5 firmware update has reportedly caused a lot of problems for players, making some games like Final Fantasy XVI practically unplayable thanks to intense graphical glitches.

Most of the reports (via Tom's Hardware) have come from players, although the official X (formerly Twitter) Final Fantasy XVI account said that Square Enix is looking into the issue.

Read more
Final Fantasy XVI’s PC launch is right around the corner, but you can try it now
Final Fantasy 16's cover showcasing its protagonist infront of two demon summons.

FINAL FANTASY XVI “DELIVERANCE” - PC Trailer

Final Fantasy XVI is finally making its way to PC. The official X (formerly Twitter) account announced Monday that the former PlayStation 5 exclusive will release September 17 on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Read more
This Final Fantasy 14 bubble tea promotion is causing quite a stir
Featured image shot of WoL looking to the sky

If you like boba tea and Final Fantasy 14, we have good news. Square Enix is offering a deal where buying bubble tea will net you a flying pig for your in-game character. And it's causing a bit of a frenzy.

The promotion was announced on Wednesday. If you live near a Gong Cha, a franchise known for its boba and milk tea, you have the chance to score either a cute bubble-tea-themed keychain, or an in-game Porxie King mount. That's basically an adorable pig with Dumbo ears. The promotion started on July 17 and will last until August 28.

Read more