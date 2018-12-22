Digital Trends
Gaming

World champion ZeRo weighs in on best ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ fighter

Aaron Mamiit
By

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was just released for the Nintendo Switch a little over two weeks ago, but gamers are already trying to create tier lists for the latest entry in the massively popular fighting franchise.

Who is the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter? The answer has so far included Pikachu of Pokémon, Simon and Richter Belmont of Castlevania, Chrom of Fire Emblem, and Cloud of Final Fantasy VII. However, according to Super Smash Bros. for Wii U champion Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios, the best character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is Inkling from Splatoon.

ZeRo revealed his  pick for the best Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter through a video that he uploaded titled “How to Play the Best Character in Smash Ultimate.” The video was a tutorial for Inkling, whom ZeRo described as the “most important character in the meta right now.”

What makes Inkling “absolutely nutty,” according to Barrios, is the character’s ink mechanic. Inkling uses a variety of moves to get ink on opponents, which is not just for show. Inked opponents receive 50% more damage from Inkling, which gets them in the danger zone much faster.

On top of the additional damage that Inkling can deal, the fighter also has dangerous throw combos that trap enemies, preventing them from escaping.

As long as Inkling players keep charging their ink and practice the fighter’s attacks, they will be formidable foes in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, whether in the game’s single-player modes against A.I. or in multiplayer modes with their friends.

Inkling, however, is not readily available on the roster of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Players will need to unlock most of the fighters in the game; here are some tips on how to gain access to all the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters as quickly as possible.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is apparently such a fun game that even cops who were called to inspect a noise complaint ended up playing it. The newest entry to the fighting franchise sold 5 million copies in its first three days since launch, according to Nikkei, and it looks like it is on its way to claiming a spot in video game history.

