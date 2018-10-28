‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Everything you need to know

Share

Nintendo’s long-running Super Smash Bros. series has come to every Nintendo home console (and one handheld) since its Nintendo 64 debut in 1999. It’s almost the Nintendo Switch‘s turn for the brawler phenomenon. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on Switch on December 7. From what we’ve seen and heard so far, it’s poised to be the most comprehensive entry in the franchise to date. Here’s everything you need to know about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, from the huge character lineup to new gameplay tweaks to stages.

Fighter lineup

Smash Bros. Ultimate will have more fighters to choose from than ever before. You’ll start off with the 12 characters from the N64 original: Mario, Donkey Kong, Samus, Fox, Link, Kirby, Yoshi, Pikachu, Luigi, Captain Falcon, Ness, and Jigglypuff.

Most of the characters will have to be unlocked. It’s not expected to take as long to unlock characters in Ultimate. Here’s a full list of the characters we know of so far.

*Bold indicates new to the series

Bayonetta Little Mac Richter (Simon’s echo fighter) Bowser Lucario Ridley Bowser Jr. Lucas Robin Captain Falcon Lucina (Marth’s echo fighter) Rosalina Chrom (Roy’s echo fighter) Luigi Roy Dark Pit (Pit’s echo fighter) Mario Ryu Dark Samus (Samus’ echo fighter) Marth Samus Diddy Kong Mega Man Sheik Donkey Kong Meta Knight Shulk Dr. Mario Mewtwo Simon Belmont Duck Hunt Mii Brawler Solid Snake Falco Mii Gunner Sonic Fox Mii Fighter Toon Link Ganondorf Mr. Game & Watch Villager Greninja Ness Wario The Ice Climbers Captain Olimar Wii Fit Trainer Ike Pac-Man Wolf Inkling Palutena Yoshi Isabelle Peach Young Link Jigglypuff Pichu Zelda King Dedede Pikachu Zero Suit Samus King K. Rool Pit Daisy (Peach’s echo fighter) Kirby Pokémon Trainer Cloud Link R.O.B. Corrin

What are echo fighters?

As you can see above, six characters are dubbed “echo fighters.” Essentially, these characters have very similar moves as the fighter they are based off of. So expect Daisy to play similarly to Peach, Dark Samus to have similar skills as Samus, etc.

103 stages

Along with the massive roster list, there will also be a huge number of stages to battle on. Many of these stages hail from earlier games and will have to be unlocked through play. Based on trailers and information provided by Nintendo, the following are stages that have been confirmed thus far.

Super Smash Bros. 64 Stages Super Smash Bros. Melee Stages Super Smash Bros. Brawl Stages Super Smash Bros. Wii U Stages Super Smash Bros. 3DS Stages New Stages Dream Land Battlefield 75M Big Battlefield 3D Land Dracula’s Castle Final Destination Big Blue Bridge of Eldin Boxing Ring Arena Ferox Great Plateau Tower Hyrule Castle Brinstar Castle Siege Coliseum Balloon Fight Moray Tower Kongo Jungle Brinstar Depths Delfino Plaza Duck Hunt Dream Land GB New Donk City Hall Mushroom Kingdom Corneria Distant Planet Flat Zone X Find Mii Peach’s Castle Final Destination Flat Zone 2 Gamer Gerudo Valley Saffron City Flat Zone Frigate Orpheon Garden of Hope Golden Plains Super Happy Tree Fourside Green Hill Zone Gaur Plain Living Room Fountain of Dreams Halberd Great Cave Magicant Great Bay Hanenbow Kalos League Mute City Green Greens Luigi’s Mansion Mario Circuit Paper Mario Jungle Japes Lylat Cruise Mario Galaxy Pictochat 2 Kongo Falls Figure-8 Circuit Midgar Prism Tower Mushroom Kingdom 2 Mario Bros. Mushroom Kingdom U Reset Bomb Forest Onett Mushroomy Kingdom Pac-Land Spirit Train Pokémon Stadium New Pork City Paletuna’s Temple Tomodachi Life Princess Peach’s Castle Norfair Pilotwings Tortimer Island Rainbow Cruise Pictochat Skyloft Unova League Temple Pirate Ship Super Mario Maker Venom Pokémon Stadium 2 Suzaku Castle Yoshi’s Island Port Town Aero Dive Town and City Yoshi’s Story Shadow Moses Island Wily Castle Skyworld Wii Fit Studio Smashville Windy Hill Zone Spear Pillar Wrecking Crew Summit Wuhu Island Ware Ware Inc. Umbra Clock Tower Yoshi’s Island

You choose the stage before your character

In a move that is sure to lead to new strategies, in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the stage is picked before you pick your fighter. Some stages obviously set up better for certain move sets, so this is an interesting change.

Sometimes you’ll play multiple stages in one match

One of the biggest new features in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is called Stage Morph. Throughout a match, a stage can literally morph into another, which can completely change the match. Many Super Smash Bros. stages already go through changes throughout a fight, so this is just the next step in that evolution.

New brawling mechanics

Besides the jump from the original to Melee, Super Smash Bros. has largely retained its core mechanics. While professional players would likely argue there are huge differences between each entry, the casual player (the brunt of the audience) probably doesn’t notice too much change between iterations. That said, some new and tweaked mechanics hark back to Melee, a game that still retains a huge following in the competitive scene today. So far, these are the new gameplay features we know about.

Damage has increased in 1v1 battles.

You can dodge in specific directions (returning from Melee).

You can attack while climbing ladders.

Small hops allow you to perform aerial attacks while opponents are grounded.

Charge attacks can be started while airborne.

Pressing A and B together initiates a Smash Attack

You can achieve a “perfect shield” by releasing the shield button. Successful perfect shields initiate counter-attacks.

Final Smash attacks have shorter animations.

Assist trophies can take damage and even be eliminated from the playing field.

New gameplay modes

While we imagine most Smash players are content with Classic mode (the single-player gauntlet) and standard versus modes, there are several new modes coming to Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Squad Strike: A battle mode set up as 3v3 or 5v5. Each player(s) picks a set of fighters to square off in an elimination battle. Last fighter standing wins.

A battle mode set up as 3v3 or 5v5. Each player(s) picks a set of fighters to square off in an elimination battle. Last fighter standing wins. Tourney: A tournament mode with a bracket supporting up to 32 contestants.

A tournament mode with a bracket supporting up to 32 contestants. Smashdown: A series of battles in which you have to pick a new fighter every round.

A series of battles in which you have to pick a new fighter every round. Training: A neat mode that helps you learn best practices for Smash success.

There are some sweet new items

Part of the fun of Smash Bros. comes from experimenting with the array of items that drop onto the battlefield throughout a fight. While you can expect to see plenty of familiar items, a handful of new items have also been revealed.

Banana Gun

Death’s Scythe (Castlevania)

A magical staff

A (fake) Smash ball that kills you on contact

New Pokémon: Mimikyu, Marshadow, Ditto, Lunala, Pykumuku

Ramblin’ Evil Mushroom (from Earthbound)

Bomber (from Kirby)

Healing Field

Launch Star

Black Hole

Assist trophy items

There will be more than 50 new Assist trophies. These are the ones we know of so far.

Andross (Star Fox)

Chef Kawasaki (Kirby)

Gray Fox (Metal Gear Solid)

Ghosts (Pac-Man)

Jeff (Earthbound)

Kapp’n (Animal Crossing)

Klaptrap (Donkey Kong)

Krystal (Star Fox)

Knuckle Joe (Kirby)

Knuckles (Sonic)

Lyn (Fire Emblem)

Metroid

Midna (The Legend of Zelda)

Moon (The Legend of Zelda)

Nikki (Mii)

Nintendog

Rathalos (Monster Hunter)

Riki (Xenoblade Chronicles)

Shovel Knight

Starfy (The Legend of Starfy)

Waluigi

Zero (Mega Man)

Can you use GameCube controllers?

The GameCube controller has been kept relevant solely because of its popularity within the Smash community. Like the previous two iterations, you will be able to use GameCube controllers to play Ultimate. You will need a USB adapter to do so, but you can easily find one on Amazon for under 20 bucks. If own the Wii U GameCube adapter already, that will work just fine.

All GameCube controllers work with the adapter, but if you need one (or four), Nintendo is releasing a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-branded GameCube controller for $30.

‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’ supports up to eight players

You can play with up to eight players locally (and presumably online) in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pro controllers, GameCube pads, and Joy-Con can be used to play.

We don’t much about the online mode

Nintendo hasn’t outlined the online modes yet, but it’s presumed that it will require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription ($20 per year).

Will there be DLC?

Nintendo hasn’t confirmed whether Smash Bros. Ultimate will have any post-launch DLC. The base game already has more fighters and stages than ever before, so if DLC does exist, it probably wouldn’t come anytime soon after launch.

Limited edition console bundle, special edition, and Pro controller

Nintendo is releasing a Super Smash Bros.-themed Switch console on November 2. The cast from the original game appears on the front of the dock. The $360 console comes with a digital copy of the game (you cannot play it until December 7, though).

There’s also a $140 Special Edition, currently only in stock at GameStop, that comes with a copy of the game and the Smash Bros. Ultimate-themed Pro controller. You can also buy the Pro controller separately for $75.

Amiibo support

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, like all first party Nintendo Switch games, will support Amiibo. Three new Amiibo have been announced in celebration of the game, each of which launch alongside the game:

It has a ridiculous soundtrack

In a game brimming with content, perhaps the most impressive stat about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate comes from its soundtrack. Boasting more than 800 tracks, you will be able to customize your playlist for each stage with the “My Music” feature.

When can you play ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on Nintendo Switch December 7. It will be available both in stores and through the Nintendo eShop.