Digital Trends
Gaming

This GameCube controller adapter gives you more options for ‘Smash Bros.’

Gabe Gurwin
By
8bitdo wireless switch gamecube adapter announced gbrosswitchadapter

The Nintendo Switch supports a wired controller adapter that also functions with the Wii U, giving you the ability to plug four GameCube controllers into your console for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s a fine option if you have people over to your house, but it doesn’t let you enjoy the same experience on the go. Accessory company 8BitDo looks to change that with the “GBros.” wireless adapter, and it should look familiar to fans of the Wii.

The GBros. wireless adapter connects to a traditional GameCube controller and uses Bluetooth to communicate with your Switch. This essentially turns your wired GameCube controller into a wireless one, so you don’t have to let its cord length dictate where you sit to play it. Because Nintendo’s own GameCube adapter plugs into the USB port on the Switch’s dock, it can’t be used in handheld or tabletop modes, but the GBros. has no such limitations.

If you decide to play a different game on your Switch and need to use a separate controller, you can do so. Along with the GameCube controller, the GBros. also supports the NES Classic and NES Classic controllers, along with the Wii Classic controller — perfect for playing the Nintendo Switch Online free games.

8bitdo wireless switch gamecube adapter announced gbros2

Because the GameCube controller doesn’t have a “home” or “screenshot” button, these functions are still handled by the GBros. adapter. The buttons are designed to look like they came from the original purple GameCube, as well, so your retro aesthetic will be kept intact. With 30 hours of battery life, you shouldn’t have any issue playing in Smash Bros. Ultimate marathons, either, provided that your Switch has a power source.

As an added bonus, the GBros. adapter also works with your PC. We’re not exactly sure why you’d want to use a GameCube controller on PC unless you’re making use of something like the Dolphin emulator, but the option is there!

The GBros. wireless adapter is available to pre-order for $20. It will ship on December 7, the same date that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches for Nintendo Switch. Other 8BitDo Switch products are also available, including wireless retro-style controllers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AMD vs. Intel: Which brand of CPU should you choose?
the quiet man game review
Gaming

You’re better off setting 15 bucks ablaze than playing ‘The Quiet Man’

The Quiet Man is such a bafflingly bad video game that it's surprising it saw release. With combat as bad as terrible PS2 action games and a nonsensical story, this three-hour interactive movie is an all-around flop of epic proportions.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Bethesda says ‘Fallout 76’ servers will be online ‘forever’

Bethesda's Fallout 76 requires an internet connection in order to play, but according to communications chief Pete Hines, the company has no plans to ever take the servers offline.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
spyro delivering new game snoop dogg spyroremaster
Gaming

Snoop Dogg will get a copy of ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ delivered by the dragon

Spyro the Dragon -- or a fire-breathing drone of him -- is flying across the United States to deliver a copy of the Spyro Reignited Trilogy to Snoop Dogg. The rapper made the request on Twitter.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nfl jerseys coming to fortnite
Gaming

You’ll soon be able to wear your favorite NFL jersey in ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has partnered with the NFL to bring NFL jerseys to Fortnite. Starting this Friday, users can purchase jerseys from all 32 NFL teams with V-bucks. Jersey numbers can be changed at any time, and you can even cosplay as a referee.
Posted By Steven Petite
Blizzcon 2018 Best Cosplay
Gaming

20 awesome cosplays we saw at BlizzCon 2018

Cosplay is a tradition at BlizzCon and this year, Digital Trends got to capture stunning photos of fans dressed up and posed as their favorite Blizzard characters. Take a look at the 30 photos of the coolest cosplay we saw at BlizzCon 2018.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Problem with your PlayStation 4? Try out these solutions

Just because the PlayStation 4 is a remarkable system doesn't mean that it's immune to the occasional hiccup. Thankfully, we've vetted some of the bigger PS4 problems and found solutions for whatever might ail you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead redemption
Gaming

Throw out the sandbox. ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ is a fully realized western world

Despite featuring around 100 story missions, the real destination in Red Dead Redemption 2 is the journey you make for yourself in the Rockstar's open world, and the game is better for it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Fallout 76
Gaming

Get caught up on all things 'Fallout 76'

Bethesda's Fallout 76 takes the open world series in a new direction. With an emphasis on co-op, survival, and rebuilding a broken world, Fallout 76 will be the largest and most challenging game in the franchise yet.
Posted By Steven Petite
MMO | Diablo Immortal Hands-on
Gaming

Blizzard denies that ‘Diablo 4’ reveal was dropped from BlizzCon

Blizzard has denied that it dropped plans for revealing Diablo 4 at BlizzCon. The denial comes after Kotaku reported that a video message from studio co-founder Allen Adham was scrapped in the final hour.
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite 622 heavy ar team terror fortniteteamterror
Gaming

Latest ‘Fortnite’ update gives you a ton of firepower to kill Cube Monsters

Fortnite's 6.22 update has arrived, and it brings with it the Heavy AR weapon, as well as two limited-time modes. The game is also adding uniforms from all 32 NFL teams later this week.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Destiny 2 Review
Gaming

'Destiny 2: Forsaken' sytem for leveling up your clan changes

Want to know how to make a clan in 'Destiny 2'? Here's everything you need to know, including how to design your clan's banner, earn extra loot, and help other players with guided games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best new games of the month version 1480401360 last guardian upcoming header
Deals

The best cheap-but-awesome PS4 game deals under $20

The PlayStation 4 has hit its stride in recent years and is now more affordable than ever. If you have a PS4 or are thinking of buying one, we’ve collected some must-have games. The best part? Each of these is just $20 or less.
Posted By Lucas Coll
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

In 2018, the rivalry between AMD and Intel has become more interesting than ever

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fortnite sheet music locations season 6 week 6 challenges
Gaming

Yo Mozart! Ready to play music? Try our 'Fortnite' sheet music challenge guide

The Fortnite season 6 week 6 challenges have arrived in Battle Royale. This week, the hottest and hardest challenge around is the Fortnite sheet music one. This challenge is split up into multiple stages with four parts in total. Our guide…
Posted By Cody Perez