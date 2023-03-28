 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wii and GameCube emulator Dolphin is coming to Steam

Tomas Franzese
By

Dolphin, a popular video game emulator for Wii and GameCube games, is currently set to hit Steam Early Access later this year.

The emulation software’s Steam store page went live today. Although the page’s software description can’t directly name Nintendo’s consoles, Dolphin Emulator’s Steam description boasts about how it can play “classics from the big N’s cube-shaped and motion-controlled consoles” in 4K with modern controller support, hacked widescreen and HD texture packs, better frame rates, local multiplayer, save states, slow motion, and turbo button presses.

Related Videos

It also reiterates that Dolphin itself doesn’t come with or pirate any Nintendo games, instead positioning itself as a “tool to run legally obtained copies of these games” after someone has converted them into a compatible format. It’ll certainly be interesting to see if that framing is good enough to prevent Nintendo from taking Dolphin Emulator off Steam.

Related
Dolphin Emulator running on Steam.

When Dolphin Emulator is added to Steam in the second quarter of 2023, it’ll be free, but also in early access. Its volunteer developers are aiming to exit early access by the end of 2023 after adding “better Steam integration and a more streamlined UI for Steam Deck users.” Valve’s Steam Deck handheld has already proven itself to be a haven for video game emulation, and Dolphin Emulator being available on Steam will only make that process even easier. While most GameCube and Wii games aren’t available on Switch, the company has long been against emulation of its titles. As such, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this to see if Dolphin Emulator makes actually launhes on Steam.

Dolphin Emulator will be released on Steam in the second quarter of 2023. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Steam Deck vs. cloud gaming: How do they compare?
Steam Deck being held in two hands.

Before I actually got my hands on a Steam Deck, I was skeptical of the concept. It’s not that I thought it wouldn’t work. In fact, the idea of having my entire Steam library available on a handheld was extremely appealing. My only question was whether or not the gadget was necessary.

Ever since the Nintendo Switch redefined how we play games, companies have tried to replicate its flexibility in their own ways. One of the earliest, and most experimental, attempts was cloud gaming. Companies like Google and Amazon bet big on streaming, envisioning a future where you don’t need a powerful PC or console to run games at all: You just need the devices you already own.

Read more
The Steam Deck’s killer app isn’t the game you’d expect
A woman plays Vampire Survivors on a Steam Deck.

When I first heard about the Steam Deck, my brain went big. I started imagining all the giant AAA games I’d be able to play on the go once I had a portable computer. When I got my unit, I immediately downloaded Elden Ring and fired up my save file. That’s something my Nintendo Switch couldn’t do.

While it’s been thrilling to fire up PS4-quality games on the subway, those aren’t the titles I’ve been playing the most on my Steam Deck. Instead, my go-to game has been comparatively modest. For me, the early access indie hit Vampire Survivors is the closest thing the system has to a killer app, showcasing the true utility of the Steam Deck.
Getting access
Vampire Survivors is a simple game. The gothic 8-bit game merely asks players to survive a constant wave of enemies for 30 minutes. They’ll start with a basic weapon that auto-attacks and gain more abilities every time they level up. Players move around to dodge enemies, but otherwise, they’re simply building the perfect monster-slaying machine. At the start of a run, players are slowly slashing a few enemies with a whip. By the end, the screen is filled with magic spells and enemies, pushing the frame rate to its limits.

Read more
A new Portal spinoff game is coming to Steam Deck
Aperture Desk Job robot giving thumbs up.

Valve's new portable gaming console, known as the Steam Deck, is finally getting in the hands of players around the world. To coincide with this console release, Valve is releasing a new game set in the world of Portal titled Aperture Desk Job.

Aperture Desk Job Trailer

Read more