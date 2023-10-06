 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

This cozy railroad management Steam game is a relaxing fall treat

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Looking for a cozy fall game to settle down with this weekend? There’s a great new release out on PC now that’s perfect for the season. Station to Station is a relaxing new PC game (that’s one part minimalistic puzzler and one part railroad management simulator. It’s a laid-back indie with earthy voxel art and a gentle soundtrack, but there’s some deceptively deep strategy layer on top of that. Whether you’re just looking to chill or create complex railways, Station to Station may very much need the game you need this season.

Developed by Galaxy Grove, Station to Station asks players to create efficient railroads between various buildings dotted on a small map. It plays like a mix of Mini Metro and Dorfromantik, creating a satisfying puzzle hook that’s easy to pick up. At first, the tasks are simple. One building needs wheat from a mill nearby. I place a station next to each building and connect the two together. Simple. The more tasks I complete, the more buildings are added to a map. I may reveal a spot that can produce milk but needs wheat in order to do so. The goal of each level is to keep connecting railways until each building’s conditions are met.

A train moves through the countryside in Station to Station.
Galaxy Grove

It’s as intuitive as snapping Legos together, but there’s a lot of nuance that gets layered in with each level. For instance, I can take a track over a cliff by creating a bridge, but that’ll cost me a lot more money. I can sometimes get around that cost by creating anchor points in a track so it can snake around flat land, though that can get pricey too. Money is a finite resource at each level, so I always need to figure out the most cost-effective way to build a track. Every decision I make matters as I’m rewarded for smart planning.

Recommended Videos

That’s best reflected in Station to Station‘s deepest puzzle layer. If I connect my railroads in a certain order, I can move a bunch of resources between stations at once. This activates a stack bonus, giving me more money for each material delivered in a turn. To land a big payout, though, I need to put tracks together in a sometimes illogical order. Say there’s a city that needs fish, milk, bread, and wheat. If I connect that city to individual buildings that produce those materials, I won’t get much money. However, if I can find a way to connect all of those stations before linking them up to the city, I’ll deliver all four items at once and get a lot of cash for my efforts. That brings a deep strategy layer to the experience, one that’ll require a lot of clever thinking.

A map full of train tracks appears in Station to Station.
Galaxy Grove

Like any good puzzle game, new twists widen the formula along the way. When passengers enter the fold, I need to strategically link cities together to create functional public transit while maintaining a functional supply chain. Then there’s a card system that allows players to activate discounts on tracks, bridges, and more. There’s a lot of strategy that goes into using each card at the right moment to save as much money as possible. Small layers like that, along with bonus objectives in each level, allow me to flex my engineering muscles.

Related

If that sounds a little too stressful, Station to Station has you covered. Players can toggle money off to take some management stress out of the main game or set up a custom game with their own rules. Both options are perfect for anyone who is looking for more of a Zen experience (it especially works as a laid-back couch game via Steam Deck). Station to Station especially lends itself to that style of play, as it’s simply pleasurable to create an intricate series of railways and watch tiny trains ride the tracks like disciplined worker ants. Efficiency is the name of the game here and you’ll be rewarded for your ability to deliver that whether you’re playing casually or as a strategic puzzler.

Station to Station is available now on PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Baldur’s Gate 3 makes gaming’s most complex genre more player-friendly than ever
A party of four adventures walking through a mushroom forest in the Underdark

With Baldur’s Gate 3 now out, I can't help but feel a surge of excitement. A game that I have been playing, --and loving -- since its early access back in 2020 is finally in the hands of the general public. Its reception is overwhelmingly positive and it is truly great to see people sink their teeth into such a fascinating and complex game. That is, if they aren't too intimated to start.

Computer role-playing games (CRPGs) are notorious for being a complicated and daunting genre, especially one like this that draws so heavily on Dungeons & Dragons rule sets. I couldn't blame anyone unfamiliar with the genre who just feels too intimidated by its scope. That being said, don't let Baldur’s Gate 3 scare you off; this is the best introduction to CRPGs ever made.
Start small, start slow
The CRPG genre has a bad reputation for being unwieldy for new players thanks to all of the intricate layers of systems that tend to populate them. You usually have to deal with spells, weapon attacks, environmental stats, verticality, and so much more. It can give a new player stage fright as soon as they are given control of their character. Baldur’s Gate 3, on the other hand, does an excellent job of onboarding new players to the genre with its streamlined rules and systems.

Read more
One of Game Pass’ best titles leaves PC on August 15 and you don’t want to miss it
Death Stranding

While Xbox Game Pass frequently adds new games to its library, some titles do leave the service every fifteen days. Sometimes, those games are fantastic and PC Game Pass will lose a heavy hitter on August 15: Death Stranding. If you aren't familiar with this game, it, ironically, is a PlayStation console exclusive that's part of Microsoft's subscription service only on PC. Death Stranding first released on PS4 in November 2019 and tells a story about a man who is trying to reconnect a post-apocalyptic while dealing with lots of supernatural threats along the way.

It didn't come to PC until July 2020, before that was followed by Death Stranding: Director's Cut for PC and PS5 in the following years. The version of the game that's available through Xbox Game Pass is based on the July 2020 PC release, although it only came to PC Game Pass in August 2022. After a year on Microsoft's subscription service, the deal is up, and it's going to leave on August 15. Death Stranding is a game with a very compelling and socially relevant story and gameplay not quite like anything out there, so Game Pass subscribers who haven't tried this game yet need to before it leaves the service soon. 
It's all connected
Death Stranding follows the journey of Sam Porter Bridges, the adopted son of the President of the United Cities of America, as he attempts to reconnect what's left of America with a Chiral Network and save his sister. Of course, this game has Kojima's signature eccentricity, as Sam also carries around and starts forming a deeper connection with a baby in a pod (called a BB) that helps him avoid deadly creatures called BTs and gives him visions of a mysterious figure played by Mads Mikkelsen. On that note, Death Stranding has a stacked Hollywood cast as it stars people like Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley and features characters modeled after Lindsay Wagner, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, and more. 
I'm not a huge fan of this game's melodramatic dialogue exchanges and arduous pacing that leaves a lot of the most interesting reveals for the end. Still, it undeniably has some prescient themes about how important connection is, something that became even more apparent and relevant in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Few video game writers can craft narratives that are as engaging and memorable as the ones in Hideo Kojima's games. Though what I like most about Death Stranding is its gameplay, which isn't quite like anything that came out before or since. 
For the most part, Death Stranding is a game about delivering packages. It initially seemed like a shocking change in style for the man behind the Metal Gear Solid series, but the connections become a bit clearer to me as I had to stealthily avoid BTs and saw the Metal Gear Solid V-level of freedom the game gives players in making deliveries. To maximize profits from deliveries, I have to balance all of the packages in Sam's possession, keeping a close eye on the terrain, and finding the best ways to get Sam to his destination without damaging much of the goods he's carrying.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 is gunning for the top of the Steam charts with jaw-dropping stats
Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 left early access and officially launched on August 3, and it's seeing an unprecedented level of success. At the time of writing, the peak player count for the game is hovering around 537, 000, according to data from SteamDB.

Baldur's Gate 3 saw steady growth in player count ahead of its early access launch in recent weeks, and that player count number has only continued to skyrocket. Right now, Baldur's Gate 3 is the third most concurrently played game on Steam. The only games Baldur's Gate 3 is lagging behind are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, two popular multiplayer games with massive communities. PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game in fourth place, is around 200,000 players behind Larian Studios' latest.

Read more