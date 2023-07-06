Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s next big update, Booster Course Pass: Wave 5, launches on July 12. Nintendo shared a new trailer for the DLC showing off its eight tracks, which includes a few classics from Mario Kart Wii, Double Dash, and more.

Booster Pack 5 was announced last month at Nintendo’s June Direct. At the time, all we learned was that it was adding one brand-new track and a handful of new characters. Today’s trailer confirms all the new tracks coming next week, and that list includes some heavy hitters.

For fans of the series’ Nintendo Wii era, the DLC adds both Koopa Cave and Moonview Highway. If the GameCube’s Mark Kart: Double Dash was more your speed, the excellent Daisy Cruiser is on tap too. The standout course has racers driving around the deck of a cruise ship in one of the series’ most inventive tracks. A few more selections from Mario Kart Dash and Game Boy Advance entry Mario Kart: Super Circuit round out the DLC’s new cups. Here’s the full list of tracks coming with Wave 5.

Koopa Cave (Mario Kart Wii)

Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)

Squeaky Clean Sprint (New)

Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash)

Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

In addition to those courses, Wave 5 adds four new characters: Birdo, Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek. All racers are pulled from previous Mario Kart games, further turning 8 Deluxe into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate of Mario Kart.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: Wave 5 launches on July 12. It’s available as part of Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, or available to purchase via a $25 Booster Course Pack.

