 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s next booster pass brings Wii and GameCube nostalgia next week

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s next big update, Booster Course Pass: Wave 5, launches on July 12. Nintendo shared a new trailer for the DLC showing off its eight tracks, which includes a few classics from Mario Kart Wii, Double Dash, and more.

Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass launches July 12th!

Booster Pack 5 was announced last month at Nintendo’s June Direct. At the time, all we learned was that it was adding one brand-new track and a handful of new characters. Today’s trailer confirms all the new tracks coming next week, and that list includes some heavy hitters.

Recommended Videos

For fans of the series’ Nintendo Wii era, the DLC adds both Koopa Cave and Moonview Highway. If the GameCube’s Mark Kart: Double Dash was more your speed, the excellent Daisy Cruiser is on tap too. The standout course has racers driving around the deck of a cruise ship in one of the series’ most inventive tracks. A few more selections from Mario Kart Dash and Game Boy Advance entry Mario Kart: Super Circuit round out the DLC’s new cups. Here’s the full list of tracks coming with Wave 5.

  • Koopa Cave (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)
  • Squeaky Clean Sprint (New)
  • Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)
  • Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart: Double Dash)
  • Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)
  • Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)
Petey Pirahna, Kamek, and Wiggler rider karts in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Nintendo

In addition to those courses, Wave 5 adds four new characters: Birdo, Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek. All racers are pulled from previous Mario Kart games, further turning 8 Deluxe into the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate of Mario Kart.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass: Wave 5 launches on July 12. It’s available as part of Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass, or available to purchase via a $25 Booster Course Pack.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Mario Kart 9 isn’t happening yet, but 8 is getting new DLC
An old Mario course appears in Mario Kart 8.

Nintendo didn't show a sequel to Mario Kart 8 during February's Direct, but players will have no reason to put the game down any time soon. Instead of a sequel, Mario Kart 8 will be getting 48 new courses as paid DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC – Nintendo Switch

Read more
With Mario Kart 9 rumors swirling, we need these 4 features
Bowser and Link face off in a Mario Kart battle.

It's hard to believe that it's been almost eight years since the last entry in the Mario Kart series. Mario Kart 8, the most recent foray into Nintendo's zany racing universe, came out on the Wii U in 2014. An updated Switch version, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, was released in 2017, but it was an expansion of Mario Kart 8 rather than a fully new entry. It's understandable that fans are chomping at the bit for a new entry, myself included.

Last week, games industry analyst Dr. Serkan Toto told Gamesindustry.biz that not only is Mario Kart 9 in active development, but it also includes "a new twist." The series is no stranger to gimmicks -- Mario Kart: Double Dash allowed two players to ride on the same kart, for example -- but Toto's announcement sent the community into overdrive regardless.

Read more
8 Nintendo GameCube games that need to come to Switch
The colorful cast of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door stands on grass.

The Nintendo GameCube is now 20 years old. It feels like only yesterday that I was lugging the purple cube around to my friends' houses by its handle. It may not have been a sales monster like the Wii or Switch, but it's a console that stirs fond memories of the early 2000s for myself and many others. It helped modernize 3D games, taking us out of the awkward transitional era we got with the Nintendo 64 and PlayStation.

What makes the GameCube particularly memorable is its strong library of games. Its library is a collection of big hits and hidden gems from Nintendo and third-party studios. It was a creative outpouring during what would become regarded as a golden era for gaming. So why is it impossible to play so many of those hits today? Try to find your favorite GameCube game on Switch today and you'll come up short. The best we've gotten so far is Super Mario Sunshine, which is no longer available on the system due to Super Mario 3D All-Stars' baffling timed sales window.

Read more