Nintendo has announced the second wave of new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks are due to arrive on August 4. The list of new tracks includes fan favorites like Waluigi Pinball.

Gas up your karts and put on a new set of tires, Wave 2 of the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass arrives 8/4! Available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.https://t.co/n63HADbIyQ pic.twitter.com/jk2oEJhLFT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 28, 2022

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the Switch port of the original Mario Kart 8 that launched on the Wii U and came bundled with all the existing DLC. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, despite not having any updates or new content for years, was still able to become the bestselling Nintendo Switch title of all time with over 45 million copies sold since 2017. In 2022, Nintendo revealed that it would be adding a total of 48 tracks to the game that would be released in waves throughout 2022.

Revealed by Nintendo of America on its official Twitter account, the second wave of the Booster Course Pass will be arriving August 4. This wave will add two new cups and a total of eight tracks from previous Mario Kart titles, including Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS, Mario Circuit 3 from the Super Mario Kart, and Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii.

The final course listed in the second wave is a new addition. Called Sky-High Sundae, the image shows a dessert-themed track with ice cream and cookie-themed environments. With eight courses coming with each wave, there will be four more waves of courses released before the end of 2022.

You can purchase the new courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $25 with the Booster Course Pass, or get them as a part of a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass subscription.

While returning courses are always fun to see, Sky-High Sundae is the clear highlight of this wave of courses since it will be the first new course made specifically for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe since it came to the Switch. On the other hand, it’s hard to deny the appeal of Waluigi Pinball.

Editors' Recommendations