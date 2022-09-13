The year is three-quarters of the way through, but Kirby’s 30th anniversary is still going strong. Today’s Nintendo Direct has announced that a remaster of the pink puffball’s 2011 Wii game, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, will be coming to Nintendo Switch next spring.

Kirby returns to Dream Land in this Wii game coming to Nintendo Switch! Travel to Planet Popstar with up to 4 players as Kirby helps the mysterious Magolor. The new Mecha Copy Ability also makes its debut!#Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe arrives on 2/24/23. #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/gCK7ZyZQdn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2022

In Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, a mysterious spaceship crash lands on Planet Popstar, and Kirby, along with King Dedede, Meta Knight, and Waddle Dee meet an alien named Magolor, who discovers that five vital pieces of his ship are missing, as well as 120 energy spheres. Kirby and his friends offer to help Magolor recover the ship’s pieces and return to his home planet of Halcandra.

Along with a slew of familiar Copy Abilities, such as Sword, Whip, and Parasol, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will mark the debut of the new Mecha Copy Ability. This Copy Ability will allow you to strike enemies from a distance, punch them up close, and shoot lasers out of a small cannon.

Just like the original Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, the remaster supports local co-op multiplayer for up to four players on the same Nintendo Switch console. They can either play as Kirby’s friends or as the other multi-colored Kirbys using their favorite Copy Abilities. Minigames are also coming back, bringing with them a new one called Magolor’s Tome Trackers. This minigame involves tracking down cards that match what Magolor is requesting before the other players get to it.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe will release on February 24, 2023.

