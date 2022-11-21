Nintendo revealed the full lineup of tracks players can expect from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass Wave 3 in a new trailer, and it includes some of my personal favorites from the entire series.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass Wave 3 features the following eight courses across the new Rock Cup and Moon Cup tournaments.

Tour London Loop

GBA Boo Lake

3DS Rock Rock Mountain

Wii Maple Treeway

Tour Berlin Byways

DS Peach Garden

Merry Mountain

3DS Rainbow Road

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch

Although this batch doesn’t contain any new courses like Wave 2 did, the ones Nintendo picked for Wave 3 are some of the series’ best. Wii Maple Treeway is one of the most aesthetically pleasing Mario Kart levels ever thanks to its vibrant, yet cozy autumn colors. DS Peach Garden always was a joy to race through because it felt like the track gave us a look at an important, but not always thoroughly explored part of the Mushroom Kingdom. And 3DS Rainbow Road stands are one of the series’ most ambitious tracks ever, as players race across entire planets and moons over the course of the race.

Overall, those three specific courses nail the track design and atmosphere that make for an amazing Mario Kart course, so it’s great to see all three included in HD on a console for the first time. Tour London Loop, GBA Boo Lake, Tour Berlin Byways, and Merry Mountain all weren’t too shabby in Mario Kart Tour either, so Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass Wave 3 might be the all-around best DLC we’ve gotten for the game yet.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available for Nintendo Switch. The Booster Course Pass can be purchased on its own for $25, but it is also included in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

