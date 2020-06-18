Shortcuts have been an integral part of the Mario Kart franchise since the very beginning, but as the series has progressed, the shortcuts have become less pronounced. In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you aren’t going to find any ridiculous paths that seriously cut down the length of a track, but there are still plenty of less-traveled points of interest to help you reach the finish line ahead of the competition.

This shortcut guide is in alphabetical order by track name and shows all of the prominent shortcuts across the game’s 48 tracks. Naturally, you can cut corners and use a mushroom to go off-road and create additional, situational shortcuts. With many tracks featuring multiple routes, you should always test out new openings to see which ones work for you.

Bone Dry Dunes Perform a stunt while going off the sand geyser to reach the wooden path that runs along the top of the cave.

Cheese Land Previous Next 1 of 3 Cheese Land #1 Cheese Land #2 Cheese Land #3 1. Coming out of the first wide turn, you’ll see a cheese dome off the track to your right. Boost through the opening to skip the wide bend. 2. The second Cheese Land shortcut is off the track during the latter, downhill portion of the race. In order to reach the ramp with enough speed to use the launch pad, you’ll have to build up either an ultra mini turbo drift boost — i.e., you need pink sparks — or use a mushroom. If successful, you can fly over the canyon. 3. After landing the second shortcut, drive through stacks of cheese blocks along the left side to uncover another hidden ramp.

Cloudtop Cruise Drift onto the giant leaf before the last turn, hop onto the second, and use a stunt boost to dash across the finish line in style.

DK Jungle Previous Next 1 of 2 DK Jungle #2 DK Jungle #1 1. Instead of continuing under the shelter of leaves, veer left with the wooden path to ride across — and receive a boost from — a fallen statue. 2. Right before the final turn, hop onto the detached path with a drift to shave a few seconds off your time. You can also perform a stunt at the incline at the end of the path.

Dolphin Shoals In the section with pipes, drive over the pipe farthest to the right to enter a partially-concealed cave that has the most direct path to the next section of the course.

Donut Plains 3 Coming out of the sharpest turn in the track, skip the bend on the right by using a boost to blast through the gap in the blocks.

Dragon Driftway With a mushroom, you can zip across a strip of grass to skip a few curves.

Hyrule Circuit Previous Next 1 of 2 Hyrule Cirtcuit #2 Hyrule Circuit #1 1. After the first, slight left turn, there’s a ramp in the grass. Use a boost to skip a portion of the track, and perform a stunt when launching from it to save some additional time. 2. If you drift and hit all three diamond-shaped nodes as you’re entering the Temple of Time, you will hear a classic chime from The Legend of Zelda. A ramp will then materialize in front of the Master Sword, allowing you to jump straight through it rather than going around on either side.

Ice Ice Outpost Previous Next 1 of 2 Ice Ice Outpost #2 Ice Ice Outpost #1 1. Right before you are about to turn out of the cavern, use the two ramps to skip the turn. Make sure to use stunt boosts off both of them. You should land in the direction of two additional, hidden ramps located off the side of the track. 2. You can skip the final turn by jumping off a separate pair of ramps. Again, stunt boosts or mushrooms are important here.

Mario Circuit Previous Next 1 of 2 Mario Circuit #2 Mario Circuit #1 1. Coming out of the two winding turns after the second gap in the track, use the ramp located off the right side of the track behind three trees. You’ll need a mushroom to take advantage of this one. 2. There’s a pit stop directly to the right near the finish line, and if you go into it, there’s a boost pad coming that will send you zipping past the finish line. It may only be wise to use this one during laps one and two, though, as the boost really only helps if the race isn’t over yet.

Mario Kart Stadium In between the two huge loops, there’s a ramp in the grass just before the Mario Kart Stadium sign. You can approach it head on with a mushroom, or come at it from an angle with a drift boost.

Mount Wario Previous Next 1 of 2 Mount Wario #2 Mount Wario #1 1. At the end of lap one, use a drift boost before the final turn to hop across the open air, skipping the turn entirely. 2. In the dense forest area of lap two, use a mushroom to cut through the trees and launch off a hidden ramp.

Music Park Right before the last turn, hop onto the drum and skip the bend. Remember, you can get a stunt boost since the drum acts as a springboard.

Mute City As you’re coming out of the tunnel during the final portion of the track, veer right to shorten your descent. You can use the first jump to land on a floating platform, and then perform a stunt boost to glide to the finish line.

Neo Bowser City After flying off the ramp at the end of a lap, glide left off the track and into a wind current that allows you to skip the first portion of the second and third laps.

Piranha Plant Slide If you have a mushroom, use it to propel yourself through the cardboard bush separating the white fence to skip the final turn.

Rainbow Road Look for the Special Cup sign when descending and use a mushroom to fly toward it, skipping a sizable stretch of the multi-colored track.

Rainbow Road (SNES) After the first three 90-degree turns, get ready to drift to the outer edge of the track. During the fourth turn, perform a stunt boost off the small ramp to trim a second or two from your time.